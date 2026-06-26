West Bengal will implement Uniform Civil Code, says CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the state government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) following the same procedure adopted by Uttarakhand, Assam and Gujarat.

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Talking to the media in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said, "There is a prescribed procedure for it and I will explain it in the Assembly. A committee will be constituted under the leadership of a retired judge. Following the same procedure adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, the process will be carried out. I will provide further details in the Assembly on Monday.”

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Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that it will oppose the proposed UCC Bill, alleging that it is a part of the "communal agenda of the BJP".

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Notably, during the election campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to implement the UCC if the BJP came to power in the state. They also pledged to end what they described as "politics of appeasement" and said they would not allow Bengalis to become a minority in the state. The BJP had also promised the implementation of the UCC in its manifesto.