Who is Aviva Baig? After engagement reports, old video with Raihan Vadra at Priyanka's rally surfaces
Priyanka Gandhi’s son, Raihan Vadra, has recently been in the spotlight following reports of his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig.
The buzz began after Aviva shared a photo with Raihan on her Instagram stories, sparking widespread curiosity about her.
Who is Aviva Baig?
Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer and producer associated with Atelier Eleven, a stills and films company.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Baig is a freelance producer with PlusRymn and has earlier worked with Propaganda, a design, publishing, advertising and retail firm. She has done internships with Art Chain India and Verve magazine.
She was a student of journalism at OP Jindal Global University.
The duo’s connection could have also been strengthened due to similar interests as Raihan Vadra is also a visual artist who has been into photography since he was a child.
Old video surfaces on social media
Meanwhile, an old video of Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig has resurfaced on social media, showing the couple attending a rally addressed by Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad last year.
According to an X user who shared the clip, the video is from a Congress rally held during the Wayanad bypoll campaign. The user noted that Raihan “stood quietly like any ordinary person and remained beside his fiancée Aviva Baig with calm dignity.”
Raihan Vadra has always preferred to stay away from politics and live a normal and private life.
This video is from last year, where his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing people during Wayanad bypoll.
He stood there quietly like any ordinary person and remained beside… pic.twitter.com/8Je1IdGjjp
— Amock (@Politicx2029) December 30, 2025
