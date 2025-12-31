Priyanka Gandhi’s son, Raihan Vadra, has recently been in the spotlight following reports of his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig.

The buzz began after Aviva shared a photo with Raihan on her Instagram stories, sparking widespread curiosity about her.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer and producer associated with Atelier Eleven, a stills and films company.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Baig is a freelance producer with PlusRymn and has earlier worked with Propaganda, a design, publishing, advertising and retail firm. She has done internships with Art Chain India and Verve magazine.

She was a student of journalism at OP Jindal Global University.

The duo’s connection could have also been strengthened due to similar interests as Raihan Vadra is also a visual artist who has been into photography since he was a child.

Old video surfaces on social media

Meanwhile, an old video of Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig has resurfaced on social media, showing the couple attending a rally addressed by Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad last year.

According to an X user who shared the clip, the video is from a Congress rally held during the Wayanad bypoll campaign. The user noted that Raihan “stood quietly like any ordinary person and remained beside his fiancée Aviva Baig with calm dignity.”