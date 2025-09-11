DT
PT
Home / Top Headlines / Who is Trump ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk?

Who is Trump ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk?

article_Author
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 08:56 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, puts on a MAGA hat during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on December 19, 2024. Reuters file
US conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot by an unknown assailant during an event in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

Here are some facts about Kirk:

* He was a co-founder at the age of 18 of Turning Point USA, an organisation dedicated to advancing conservative causes on college campuses and among young voters.

* In 2019, he formed Turning Point Action, a non-profit advocacy group that backs conservative candidates for office.

* TPA has frequently held large rallies with conservative speakers, including President Donald Trump. Kirk was considered a face of Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

* Kirk supported Trump's false claims he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud.

* Trump has frequently credited Kirk for driving more young voters and voters of colour in support of his successful 2024 election campaign.

* Kirk's podcast has more than 5,00,000 monthly listeners, while his X account has 5.3 million followers.

* Kirk, 31, is married with two children.

