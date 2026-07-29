Who ordered firing of pellet guns on protesting students: Priyanka in Parliament

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday sought to know from the treasury benches who had ordered firing of pellet guns on students. “Both the Congress and the nation want to know who ordered the firing. It is your responsibility to answer. Why are you scared of the youth,” she asked.

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She advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the angle of his heart rather than the angle of the camera to win the trust of Gen Z.

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Priyanka, who was participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, made this remark while trying to drive home the point that the government “needs to change its attitude towards sensitive issues such as paper leak, which impact the future of the young generation”.

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She pointed out that the House was discussing an amendment to a law which was passed in 2024, and where the main amendment was the increase in punishment and fine. However, ever since the 2024 law was enacted, the government had failed to punish even a single accused involved in paper leaks.

“If you (referring to Modi, who was not present in the House) want to win the trust of Gen Z, it won’t be achieved by making videos from different angles. It will be possible only by changing the angle of one’s heart (perception),” the Wayanad MP said amid an applause from the opposition benches.

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Criticising the amendment Bill, Priyanka said children and youngsters today “feel discouraged and disheartened as they get an impression that in this country, only dishonesty wins, not hard work”.

She alleged that by filling the education sector with RSS ideologues, the entire system had been hollowed out. “In the past 10 years, 152 papers have been leaked, but not a single person has been punished,” she said.

The Wayanad MP urged the Prime Minister to “protect his prestige”, adding that the lathis on the backs of students were not used on them but on his own prestige.

Priyanka slammed BJP MPs for giving former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a hero’s welcome when he arrived in Parliament on July 27. “Around the same time, a family in Maharashtra was mourning the suicide of its daughter,” she said.

Priyanka’s speech witnessed chaotic scenes when she described newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi as someone who had celebrated the release of rapists of Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano.

Joshi, who was present in the House, took strong exception to it after which Speaker Om Birla asked Priyanka to authenticate her allegation. She said she was ready to do so.

Priyanka showed a newspaper article in support of her claim. The Speaker, however, urged her to leave the issue and speak on the Bill. Her remarks were later expunged from the records.

Earlier, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, while initiating the discussion on the Bill, said the “Prime Minister appears in Instagram reels”.

“In the first Cabinet meeting, instead of having a comprehensive discussion on how to improve the education sector and finish the mafias — paper-setting mafia, paper-solving mafia, testing centre mafia, coaching centre mafia — and ensuring no irregularities in the CBSE on-screen marking, Prime Minister Modi asked to focus more on Instagram,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said the students’ agitation against the NEET paper leak proved that the government could be made to bend.

Participating in the debate, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, “Every student deserves the assurance that examinations will be fair.”