Why do some people get ‘hangry' more quickly than others?

“Come on, little fella, we should get going now.” But my son was not listening. The sand in the playground was just right, so he kept digging with his new toy excavator.

As I drifted back to my list of things to do, the laughter was suddenly replaced by sobs. My son was not hurt, just very upset. When I looked at my phone, I realised it was well past his regular mealtime and he was extremely hungry.

No matter how old we are, we all tend to grow irritable when our bodies lack fuel. While humans have experienced this for as long as we have existed, the word used to describe this feeling entered the Oxford English Dictionary only in 2018. Hangry is defined as being bad tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.

What is more surprising is the lack of research into how hunger affects people’s everyday moods. Most studies examining food and mood have focused on patients with metabolic or eating disorders. This is perhaps because hunger has long been seen as a basic physiological process.

With colleagues from the fields of psychology and mental health, I decided to investigate how different people respond to feeling hungry. We wanted to understand whether some people are better at staying calm when hunger strikes and whether there are lessons for parents of young children as well.

In the animal world, hunger is often studied as a key motivator. Hungry rodents, for example, will repeatedly press levers or climb over barriers to reach food rewards. In the wild, hungry animals roam further and appear restless as they try to overcome the threat of low energy.

To explore the link between energy levels, hunger and mood in humans, we equipped 90 healthy adults with a continuous glucose monitor for one month. Glucose is the primary source of energy for the body and the brain. These monitors, commonly used to help people with diabetes manage blood sugar levels, record readings every few minutes. Participants could check their glucose levels through an app, and we could also see when they accessed the data.

Participants were also asked to complete mood check ins on their smartphones up to twice a day. They rated how hungry or full they felt on a scale of zero to 100, along with their current mood.

The results were surprising. People reported worse moods only when they acknowledged feeling hungry, not simply when their blood sugar levels were lower. In addition, those who were better at detecting changes in their energy levels were less likely to experience negative mood swings.

This points to a psychological step between energy levels and mood, known as interoception. In the brain, hunger is signalled by neurons in the hypothalamus that detect prolonged energy deficits. Conscious feelings of hunger are then processed by the insula, a region involved in both taste and emotional awareness.

People with stronger interoceptive accuracy experienced fewer mood swings. This does not mean they never felt hungry, but they were better at keeping their moods stable.

Sudden mood changes can affect relationships with family, friends and colleagues. They can also lead to poor decision making and impulsive behaviour, including choosing quick energy foods that may be less healthy.

Paying attention to the body’s needs helps maintain both mental and physical well being. Ignoring these signals over time can increase long term health risks.

Young children often struggle to interpret signals from their rapidly developing bodies. They are easily distracted and may not recognise hunger or thirst until it becomes overwhelming, leading to emotional outbursts like my son’s in the playground.

Adults face similar challenges in a fast paced world full of digital distractions. One simple solution is maintaining a regular meal schedule, as hunger often sets in when meals are skipped. Physical activity can also improve awareness of hunger signals and support healthy energy metabolism.

While hunger is only one of many factors influencing mood, being mindful of it can prevent unnecessary irritability. One lesson from that afternoon at the playground is clear. Meeting basic food needs early can help avoid emotional meltdowns. Perhaps we all need to be more aware of the risk of getting hangry.