DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Why is BJP chief Nitin Nabin feting Sikhs in Uttarakhand today?

Why is BJP chief Nitin Nabin feting Sikhs in Uttarakhand today?

All eyes on whether BJP promises settlement of festering Gyan Godri Gurdwara dispute

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:38 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP national president Nitin Nabin. File photo
Advertisement

The small, but influential Sikh and Punjabi community in Uttarakhand, is in focus as the 2027 Assembly elections draw closer.

Just about 2.34 per cent of the state’s population, as per the 2011 Census, Sikhs have a formidable influence on electoral outcomes in nine Assembly constituencies of Udham Singh Nagar, where they are mostly concentrated. As many as 1.8 lakh of the state’s total Sikh population resides here.

Advertisement

This explains why BJP president Nitin Nabin, on a visit to Uttarakhand today, has decided to host and lead a special Sikh Gaurav Sammellan in Rudrapur, where prominent members of the Punjabi and Sikh community in the state will gather and be feted.

Advertisement

The aim is Sikh outreach — not just in Uttarakhand but beyond, to Punjab, where Assembly polls are due next year.

It remains to be seen whether Nabin makes a promise to help the community build the Gyan Godri Sahib Gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri, where land had been identified for the purpose with the support of the National Commission for Minorities way back in 2003. At the time, Tarlochan Singh, as chairperson of the NCM, had pursued the matter in close coordination with the Uttarakhand government.

Advertisement

Singh, however, laments that the UP government is yet to issue the letter of possession for the disputed land to the Sikh community, which had chosen the site for the construction of the historic gurdwara.

The piece of land has long been used by Sikhs to offer prayers, but since it falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh government and a no-objection to the land has not yet been issued, a full-fledged gurdwara has not come up there.

Sikhs in Uttarakhand have long demanded that the land be formally handed over to them and temporary arrangements for prayers be made permanent.

Local Sikhs have also been demanding a final settlement of the dispute.

Guru Nanak is believed to have rested at the gurdwara site during one of his early religious missions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts