Why is BJP chief Nitin Nabin feting Sikhs in Uttarakhand today?

The small, but influential Sikh and Punjabi community in Uttarakhand, is in focus as the 2027 Assembly elections draw closer.

Just about 2.34 per cent of the state’s population, as per the 2011 Census, Sikhs have a formidable influence on electoral outcomes in nine Assembly constituencies of Udham Singh Nagar, where they are mostly concentrated. As many as 1.8 lakh of the state’s total Sikh population resides here.

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This explains why BJP president Nitin Nabin, on a visit to Uttarakhand today, has decided to host and lead a special Sikh Gaurav Sammellan in Rudrapur, where prominent members of the Punjabi and Sikh community in the state will gather and be feted.

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The aim is Sikh outreach — not just in Uttarakhand but beyond, to Punjab, where Assembly polls are due next year.

It remains to be seen whether Nabin makes a promise to help the community build the Gyan Godri Sahib Gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri, where land had been identified for the purpose with the support of the National Commission for Minorities way back in 2003. At the time, Tarlochan Singh, as chairperson of the NCM, had pursued the matter in close coordination with the Uttarakhand government.

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Singh, however, laments that the UP government is yet to issue the letter of possession for the disputed land to the Sikh community, which had chosen the site for the construction of the historic gurdwara.

The piece of land has long been used by Sikhs to offer prayers, but since it falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh government and a no-objection to the land has not yet been issued, a full-fledged gurdwara has not come up there.

Sikhs in Uttarakhand have long demanded that the land be formally handed over to them and temporary arrangements for prayers be made permanent.

Local Sikhs have also been demanding a final settlement of the dispute.

Guru Nanak is believed to have rested at the gurdwara site during one of his early religious missions.