Will respond to all charges after SIT submits report, says Champat

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In a parallel development today, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust clarified that former general secretary Rai and trustee Anil Mishra were no longer members of the Trust. The two had resigned earlier on moral grounds and the Trust had accepted their resignations at a meeting in Ayodhya yesterday.

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“Rai and Mishra ceased to be part of the Trust after their resignations were accepted at the meeting on Monday,” the treasurer of the Trust, Govind Dev Giri, said today.

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The Trust will meet again on July 22 to decide if the interim general secretary named yesterday — Krishna Mohan, a former Indian Forest Service officer — should be made a permanent replacement to Rai.

Meanwhile, Rai, in a handwritten note to devotees of Lord Rama, said baseless allegations had been hurled at him through the entire Ram Temple theft row saga.

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“I observed maun (silence) over these allegations. The SIT’s preliminary report has been presented before the Ram Temple Trust’s general meeting. The report was initially marked top secret but has now been made public. After the SIT submits its final report, I will respond point by point to the issues being raised and the entire truth will be revealed to the people,” said Rai in self-defence.

The senior VHP functionary said he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed by the VHP.

“My 45-year-long life as a full-time pracharak has been an open book,” said Rai.

Allegations of theft of offerings at the Ram Temple surfaced on June 7 and an FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of an interim report by the SIT constituted by Uttar Pradesh Government.

The SIT’s deadline for submission of the final report is July 15.