Home / Top Headlines / ‘Zindagi miserable hi hai andar se sab ki’: Rohit Sharma’s Ahmedabad ‘stadium showdown’ with wife has funny reactions

‘Zindagi miserable hi hai andar se sab ki’: Rohit Sharma’s Ahmedabad ‘stadium showdown’ with wife has funny reactions

While cricket pundits analysed every over on the field, the internet analysed every micro-expression in Rohit Sharma’s stadium face-off

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:53 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image credit: Grabs from video posted on social media
Cricket fans may have been glued to the T20 World Cup final, but it wasn’t just the sixes and wickets that grabbed attention.

A short video clip of former India captain Rohit Sharma apparently having a disagreement with his wife in the stadium has gone viral and social media can’t get enough.

In the footage, Rohit can be seen frowning, arms slightly folded, while his wife gestures animatedly, seemingly trying to make him understand something.

The exact cause of the disagreement? A mystery wrapped in cricketing tension.

Some suspect it was over snacks, others joke it was a debate about whether Virat Kohli deserved that last boundary. Whatever it was, fans were quick to swoop in with commentary.

“Finally, a real couple on display! Simple, comfortable, no ‘I can’t breathe without you’ drama every day,” one fan wrote, capturing the mood of many who appreciated the relatable quarrel.

Another chimed in, “They’ve been married a while… this is how it actually goes: fights, cold wars, apologies, tears… and then a cup of tea together.”

Some users philosophised deeply about marriage. “Paisa andha ho, thoda kam ho, bahut kam ho… zindagi miserable hi hai andar se sab ki,” wrote one, adding that men evolve and change with age, and sometimes marriage just “binds them unnecessarily.”

Amid the humour and life lessons, a few fans also had words for the person filming the drama: “That’s so cheap, man, recording this!”

While cricket pundits analysed every over on the field, the internet analysed every micro-expression in Rohit Sharma’s stadium face-off. Memes are already flooding timelines, with captions like: “When you wanted a six but she wanted a salad” and “Rohit Sharma: Captain of India, but not of his emotions.”

One thing is clear: fans aren’t judging. If anything, the video has made Rohit Sharma more relatable than ever — a reminder that even cricketing legends have domestic dramas. The internet, it seems, prefers a real-life show over a six any day.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

