Celebrate Diwali differently: 5 reasons to visit Abu Dhabi this festive season

Travellers from across India can now eye Abu Dhabi as it’s next travel destination as it invites travellers to celebrate Diwali with curated multi-generational family getaways, located a short three-to-four-hour flight from major Indian cities.

Designed to cater for every generation from grandparents to children, the UAE capital’s seasonal offerings feature a blend of white-sand beaches, world-class museums, theme parks, festive shopping and family feasts, with holiday packages starting under a lakh of rupees per person.

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For families planning their festive break, here are five reasons to visit Abu Dhabi:

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Travelling for Diwali is easier than you think

Just a short flight from India, Abu Dhabi is the perfect destination for both quick getaways and longer family holidays. With six nights, families can enjoy a relaxed itinerary filled with memorable experiences. Utazzo’s six-night Discover Abu Dhabi Festive Celebrations package, from INR 83,325 per person, includes accommodation with breakfast and airport transfers.

The package also includes access to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, a Yas Island theme park and a desert safari, with time left for shopping too.

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For families flying from Ahmedabad who want their travel arrangements taken care of, Flamingo Transworld’s Diwali Package – Epic Tour Package with Sky View starts from INR 1,67,500 per person and includes return economy flights, a UAE visa and three nights in Abu Dhabi. High tea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, visits to two Yas Island theme parks, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque are all part of the plan.

The whole parivaar gets their kind of holiday

Short break, long family wish list? In Abu Dhabi, families don't have to choose between culture and theme parks. A morning can be spent at Saadiyat Island's museums before an afternoon of rollercoasters and entertainment on Yas Island.

Thomas Cook’s three-night Arabian Dhamaka – Winter package starts from INR 136,500 per person, including immersive art at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the architecture of Qasr Al Watan, snow in the desert at Snow Abu Dhabi and access to two Yas Island theme parks. A guided city tour, a photo stop at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a visit to BAPS Hindu Mandir round out the stay.

Diwali can come with a beach day

Between sightseeing and family adventures, there is room for a slower pace. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is offering up to 25% off the Best Available Rate for minimum two-night stays between November 1–15, 2026, with complimentary all-inclusive accommodation for children in selected room categories. It means a family Diwali holiday can include something a little different: time together beside the sea, just minutes from some of Abu Dhabi's leading cultural institutions.

Diwali feast is still part of the celebration

Being away from home doesn't mean leaving familiar flavours behind. From November 6–8 , Namak's Diwali Table will feature live chaat, tandoor favourites, regional Indian dishes and traditional sweets for approximately INR 4,200 per adult, with up to two children aged 10 and below dining for free.

Festive shopping becomes part of the holiday

For families with Dhanteras and Diwali shopping on the agenda, The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall brings together luxury fashion houses and international brands in a waterfront setting, turning festive shopping into an experience of its own.

(This article was researched with the help of visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/diwali)