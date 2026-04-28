Travel: Chasing thrills in Sydney

For an adventurer like me who loves high-altitude mountain trekking, Australia doesn’t offer too many opportunities. It is, after all, the flattest continent in the world, with very few mountains of any significance. So when I arrived in Sydney and shared my adventure preferences, all my Aussie friends suggested the Sydney BridgeClimb. While not comparable to the iconic Everest Base Camp trek which I started in 2011, it certainly piqued my interest — I had never climbed a bridge before. It was also quite unique, being the most famous of only four such bridge climbs in the world, three in Australia and one in New Zealand.

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So there I was part of an international ‘summit’ team — 14 of us hailing from all across the world — India, China, Japan, the UK and a couple of Aussies. We were briefed at the base of the bridge and fitted into cool-looking blue-and-grey flight suits and harnesses. Each of us was clipped onto a guiding steel cable with a karabiner, so there was no real danger — those hoping to emulate Maverick in ‘Top Gun’ were disappointed!

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Walking out in single file along the steel girders above the Dawes Point Park, we ascended steep metal staircases through the massive concrete pylons until we emerged into daylight, among eight lanes of speeding traffic, at the bottom of the giant 503-metre-long arch. Here, flat girders had been attached in a semi-circular fashion to form the bridge’s characteristic curve, and we stepped gingerly, though steadily, along them until we reached the summit, 134 metres above the water.

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It was a picture-perfect day and, as we looked out at the world’s biggest natural harbour sprawled out beneath us, its blue-green waters resembled a tapestry. Watercraft criss-crossed the expanse, their white wakes tracing a mysterious pattern. Below and to the right, the Sydney Opera House unfurled its giant sails, while the skyscrapers of the Rocks to the south rivalled the bridge for height. Far in the distance, where the Paramatta river wound its way towards the sea, we could spot dips in the unbroken green horizon — marking where Sydney’s iconic Manly and Bondi beaches lay hidden from view. It was an incredibly panoramic view, well worth the effort and one I would totally recommend.

Days after looking down from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge at the shiny white yachts crossing the harbour, I found myself at the wheel of one — Tumbalong, an elegant 42-foot French cruising yacht. I had never sailed before, so I was really looking forward to this new adventure! From the moment we cast off from Darling Harbour, the sensory palette was vivid — the gentle flapping of sails, the rhythmic splash of water against the hull, and the distant hum of a ferry making its way across to the Opera House.

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As we sailed east past Garden Island and Fort Denison, a seaplane buzzed low overhead and touched down just off Rose Bay. A few minutes later, one of the iconic Manly ferries rumbled past, passengers waving as they bobbed by, a blur of green and yellow on the sunlit water. We anchored for lunch in a secluded cove near Watsons Bay, a hidden spot only accessible by boat where the forest seemed to tumble into the sea.

Later that afternoon, as we made our way back via Bradleys Head, the wind began to pick up and a few gusts rolled in. With the Sydney skyline dead ahead, the sea breeze on my face, and the wheel of Tumbalong gently shifting under my grip, I was hooked. Skipper Aaron Chadwick took control to guide us back into the dock and as I stepped again onto terra firma, I knew I would return to the helm again soon!

While I am an experienced snorkeller and had planned a trip to the Great Barrier Reef, I hadn’t realised that Sydney itself offered a range of snorkelling experiences. The waters are colder and the marine life is less varied, but the experience feels more intimate — the groups are smaller and more accessible as the reef starts right at the beach.

Our guided group of snorkellers made its way to the Cabbage Tree Aquatic Reserve, a protected patch of ocean between Manly and Shelly beaches. Clad in green-and-black wetsuits, some buoyed by gaily-coloured floating noodles, snorkellers scattered in search of marine life. I stayed close to our group leader, Damien McClellan, who pointed out an ugly-looking creature, the wobbegong shark, almost invisible in its mottled brown camouflage against the rocks and seaweed. It lay perfectly still on the sandy seabed, the ultimate ambush predator waiting for prey. Soon, an unsuspecting squid swam by, and in a flash, the shark pounced upon it, trapping its hapless victim in a vice-like grip. I was thrilled, though a bit unnerved, and Damien and I exchanged grins through our masks. He exulted, “That experience in the wild is about as good as it gets — today is your lucky day buddy!”

— The travel writer is an adventure enthusiast