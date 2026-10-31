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Home / Travel / Discovering the legacy of the Vikings in Odense

Discovering the legacy of the Vikings in Odense

A playground built over a Viking fortress sets the stage for a fascinating walk through Odense, where Denmark’s rich Viking past meets its modern-day charm

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Khursheed Dinshaw
Updated At : 04:03 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The site of Nonnebakken. Photo by the writer
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A child is happily playing on a large circular basket swing in a public park that is set amid lush trees in Odense, Denmark. He is soon joined by two of his friends on the multi-arch swing. There is also a sandy playground in the park. The playground is the site of Nonnebakken, a Viking ring fortress that was built in the 10th century.

Nonnebakken, which means “Nun’s Hill,” was erected during the reign of the Viking King Harald Bluetooth. It is part of a Unesco World Heritage Site that includes five Danish ring fortresses. What makes Nonnebakken special is that it is conveniently located in the centre of present-day Odense, with its remains buried under the modern city.

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When the fortress was built about 980 AD, it was a huge circular fortress that was visible from all around the area. A moat surrounded it. There were 16 long, large wooden houses inside with planked streets. 100 men worked for a year to complete the earthwork. Before Nonnebakken, the already existing settlement had a wooden cathedral alongside the river, with houses made of wood and clay. The clergy and families of craftsmen lived in the settlement.

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Today, one can walk around and observe how the contemporary city has developed while preserving its Viking heritage. Historic streets lined with cafes, restaurants, and shopping options open to half-timber houses and cobbled streets. The old town blends seamlessly with modern development.

St Canute's Cathedral. Photo by the writer

St Canute's Cathedral. Photo by the writer

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A short walking distance from Nonnebakken is another noteworthy building — St Canute’s Cathedral, which is also known as Odense Cathedral. It is located beside Odense City Hall, and the red-brick exterior easily identifies its Gothic architecture. While the cathedral doesn’t date back to the Viking Age, it is strongly linked to King Canute IV, Denmark’s patron saint, who connected Denmark’s Viking past and its Christian future.

King Canute was killed in Odense, and his remains are kept in the cathedral’s crypt, along with those of his brother Benedict. Not to be missed outside the cathedral is the St Canute statue. Made of bronze, the statue shows the king looking upwards, with his sword placed behind his back.

Odense is Denmark’s third-largest city, and it’s easy to trace its Viking past on foot. A short stroll from St Canute’s brings you to two bronze city models, which are miniature depictions of Odense and its transformation over the centuries. The first model reconstructs Odense around AD 988, and the settlement during the Viking Age. It gives an insight into life when King Harald Bluetooth ruled.

There is Nonnebakken, and buildings, be they houses or religious landmarks, that have been created using the lost-wax technique. The second model depicts Odense as it was in 1593, giving a visual contrast of the city almost six centuries later.

Continue the Viking heritage tour with a visit to the TID-Museum for Odense, a museum displaying the history and culture of the Danish city via interactive exhibits, archaeological objects, and cultural items. The museum itself is located in a historical building complex that also has modern additions. Its section showcasing Viking heritage is interesting and contains in-depth information and objects related to Nonnebakken.

Showcases filled with coins, jewellery, and silver provide evidence that the inhabitants of the ring fortress had access to the precious metal. Another showcase is dedicated to archaeological finds of glass beads, which are in different colours and shapes, such as tubular and spherical. Some of them were used to make necklaces by stringing the glass beads with other beads.

The writer is a freelance contributor

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