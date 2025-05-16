Indians cancel trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan, look for other options

A family trip to Turkiye had long been on the to-do list of Chandigarh-based lawyer Ekta Thakur. In March, she finally booked a 10-night package — Treasures of Turkey — for six people, including her husband, two sons, and parents-in-law, through the travel platform MakeMyTrip.com.

The itinerary featured hot-ticket destinations such as Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Kusadasi, and Canakkale, along with the must-sees of Istanbul and Ankara. An advance of Rs 3.35 lakh was paid towards flights and hotel bookings.

The family was preparing to apply for Turkish visas when the Pahalgam tragedy unfolded, followed by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and a diplomatic rift with Turkey, which openly backed Pakistan. In light of the changing circumstances, they decided to drop the trip.

MakeMyTrip issued them refund vouchers worth Rs 2.54 lakh, while the remaining amount was retained as cancellation fees and taxes. “We had been so looking forward to our trip, but seeing Turkey’s role, we decided to cancel. We now have to bear the loss and replan our much-awaited holiday,” says Ekta.

While the family is looking at alternative destinations, one thing is clear: their next holiday will be in a country that enjoys friendly ties with India.

To say that changing diplomatic alignments are reshaping Indian travel plans would be an understatement. Once-favoured destinations like Turkey and Azerbaijan, a hit with honeymooners and families alike, are now seeing a wave of cancellations.

The impact of this unofficial boycott is already visible, with significant drops in bookings.

Smridhi Chawla, founder of Tripofy, a Chandigarh-based travel company, says, “June is usually the peak season for Azerbaijan and Turkey due to the ideal summer weather. But this time, five packages have been cancelled — two by honeymooners, three by families. Seven more — four to Azerbaijan and three to Turkey — were dropped even before confirmation. Clients are now requesting other options. Due to the cancellations, some capital has also been stuck with airlines and hotels.”

Mohali-based Sunny Goel of Flywings Tours and Packages echoes this shift: “Most people who had booked Turkey and Azerbaijan are now asking us to cancel. Many are switching to Europe or Bali as these destinations are seen as neutral and stable.”

Indian travellers have historically made up a sizeable portion of the tourism economies in both countries. But the recent geopolitical tensions have led to a dramatic fall in Indian arrivals.

“In 2024, Turkey welcomed 3.3 lakh Indian tourists, marking a 21 per cent increase from the previous year. But now, bookings have dropped by 60 per cent, and cancellations have surged by 250 per cent,” says Jyoti Mayal, former president of the Travel Agents Association of India.

“India was also Azerbaijan’s third-largest tourist source in 2024, with 2.43 lakh visitors. Between January and April 2025 alone, over 80,000 Indians travelled there, accounting for 11 per cent of its tourist inflow,” she adds.

Indian tourists have supported a wide ecosystem — from hotels and flights to destination weddings and local businesses. The estimated spending per Indian traveller in Turkey ranges from $1,200 to $1,500 (Rs 1.03-1.28 lakh), with the total Indian tourist expenditure estimated at $400-460 million (Rs 4,000 crore).

In response to the diplomatic fallout, major travel agencies have halted promotions and bookings for both countries. Wedding planners are now opting for alternative destinations such as Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam, which offer affordability, scenic value, and smoother entry protocols.

Many travel platforms and operators are advising clients to avoid Turkey and Azerbaijan. Rikant Pittie, CEO of EaseMyTrip, notes, “We’ve seen a 22 per cent rise in cancellations for Turkey and 30 per cent for Azerbaijan. Travellers are now opting for safer options like Georgia, Serbia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Bookings to affected regions have paused amid the uncertainty.”

The stakes are high. In 2024, Turkey’s tourism revenue stood at $61.1 billion, accounting for 12 per cent of its GDP and 10 per cent of its employment. Azerbaijan, too, welcomed 2.6 million visitors last year, with Indian tourism playing a growing role.

A dip in Indian arrivals could ripple through the hospitality sector in these countries.

Meanwhile, Indian travellers are preferring countries that promise not just beauty and culture but also political comfort.