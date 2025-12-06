DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Travel / Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival: A tapestry of culture, community and revival

Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival: A tapestry of culture, community and revival

As the 26th edition of the 10-day ‘Festival of Festivals’ opened in Kisama, the hills of Nagaland came alive with music and colour with all 18 tribes of the state celebrating their traditions, music, dance, cuisine, and more

article_Author
Seema Sachdeva
Updated At : 08:04 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Launched 26 years back as a modest tourism initiative, the Hornbill Festival has evolved into one of the world’s most compelling cultural showcases. Photos courtesy: Hornbill Festival
Advertisement

Instagram feeds have been buzzing as Nagaland’s vibrant 10-day Hornbill Festival opened on December 1. Performers, artists, influencers and travellers are flocking to the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama for what has come to be known as the “Festival of Festivals” — a cultural gathering where all 18 tribes of the state come together to celebrate their rituals, folklore, music, dance, cuisine, crafts and traditional sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launched 26 years back as a modest tourism initiative, the festival has evolved into one of the world’s most compelling cultural showcases, drawing visitors and collaborators from across India and beyond. With Protected Area Permit (PAP) restrictions eased and a heightened international presence — including Ireland, France, Switzerland, Austria, Malta and the United Kingdom as partner countries — Nagaland’s Tourism Department expects footfall to surpass last year’s 2.6 lakh visitors.

Advertisement

Yet, beneath the extravaganza lies years of hard work and cultural introspection. Few have witnessed this evolution more closely than T. Kakihe Sumi, Additional Director, Tourism, Nagaland, who has been associated with the festival for more than two decades. He recalls the early editions as “simpler, though heartfelt”, when performances were more rudimentary and presentation less polished. “As awareness grew, people began refining their performances. Our cultural activities improved tremendously,” he says.

The opening day saw more than 22,000 visitors. And the numbers are rising steadily. A noteworthy trend is the surge in domestic tourists. “Local visitors don’t spend as much, but domestic tourists contribute directly to hotels, taxis and restaurants. Their presence strengthens the economy,” Kakihe explains. The government’s prelude festivals — such as the annual Autumn Festival in Delhi — and state partnership model have also helped widen the festival’s reach. This year, Arunachal Pradesh is the partner state.

Advertisement

A major attraction at the festival has been performances by Irish Ensemble ‘Boinn’. “Cultural exchange helps both sides understand one another. Our people experience their music and dance, and visiting artistes learn about our food, culture and traditions,” Kakihe notes.

“When tribes participate, they refine and improvise their presentations. It helps preserve and conserve traditions,” says Kakihe, adding that younger Nagas are reconnecting with heritage through performance and participation.

Vast landscapes, including the famed Dzükou Valley and Kapamü, are drawing travellers who want more than a festival experience. This year, helicopter rides offering aerial views over Kohima and Dzükou — flagged off by Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along — have added a new dimension. “Once you see Nagaland from above, you begin to understand its ecological wealth,” Kakihe says.

The government has banned single-use plastic bottles at the festival, prompting vendors to serve beverages in bamboo cups and other eco-friendly wares. “It reduces waste, improves handicrafts and supports rural artisans,” he says. Pricing is being moderated with a cap of ₹350 per plate at food stalls in Kisama, although that service quality can vary between stalls and restaurants.

Planning the Hornbill Festival requires deep coordination between multiple departments — Tourism, Art and Culture, Horticulture and others, he says, adding that the only year participation was affected was when a tragic incident led one tribe to opt out. “Otherwise, participation has always been strong,” he emphasises.

The state’s cultural identity, ecological richness and sense of community come together and the celebrations continue.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts