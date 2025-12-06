Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival: A tapestry of culture, community and revival

Instagram feeds have been buzzing as Nagaland’s vibrant 10-day Hornbill Festival opened on December 1. Performers, artists, influencers and travellers are flocking to the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama for what has come to be known as the “Festival of Festivals” — a cultural gathering where all 18 tribes of the state come together to celebrate their rituals, folklore, music, dance, cuisine, crafts and traditional sports.

Launched 26 years back as a modest tourism initiative, the festival has evolved into one of the world’s most compelling cultural showcases, drawing visitors and collaborators from across India and beyond. With Protected Area Permit (PAP) restrictions eased and a heightened international presence — including Ireland, France, Switzerland, Austria, Malta and the United Kingdom as partner countries — Nagaland’s Tourism Department expects footfall to surpass last year’s 2.6 lakh visitors.

Yet, beneath the extravaganza lies years of hard work and cultural introspection. Few have witnessed this evolution more closely than T. Kakihe Sumi, Additional Director, Tourism, Nagaland, who has been associated with the festival for more than two decades. He recalls the early editions as “simpler, though heartfelt”, when performances were more rudimentary and presentation less polished. “As awareness grew, people began refining their performances. Our cultural activities improved tremendously,” he says.

The opening day saw more than 22,000 visitors. And the numbers are rising steadily. A noteworthy trend is the surge in domestic tourists. “Local visitors don’t spend as much, but domestic tourists contribute directly to hotels, taxis and restaurants. Their presence strengthens the economy,” Kakihe explains. The government’s prelude festivals — such as the annual Autumn Festival in Delhi — and state partnership model have also helped widen the festival’s reach. This year, Arunachal Pradesh is the partner state.

A major attraction at the festival has been performances by Irish Ensemble ‘Boinn’. “Cultural exchange helps both sides understand one another. Our people experience their music and dance, and visiting artistes learn about our food, culture and traditions,” Kakihe notes.

“When tribes participate, they refine and improvise their presentations. It helps preserve and conserve traditions,” says Kakihe, adding that younger Nagas are reconnecting with heritage through performance and participation.

Vast landscapes, including the famed Dzükou Valley and Kapamü, are drawing travellers who want more than a festival experience. This year, helicopter rides offering aerial views over Kohima and Dzükou — flagged off by Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along — have added a new dimension. “Once you see Nagaland from above, you begin to understand its ecological wealth,” Kakihe says.

The government has banned single-use plastic bottles at the festival, prompting vendors to serve beverages in bamboo cups and other eco-friendly wares. “It reduces waste, improves handicrafts and supports rural artisans,” he says. Pricing is being moderated with a cap of ₹350 per plate at food stalls in Kisama, although that service quality can vary between stalls and restaurants.

Planning the Hornbill Festival requires deep coordination between multiple departments — Tourism, Art and Culture, Horticulture and others, he says, adding that the only year participation was affected was when a tragic incident led one tribe to opt out. “Otherwise, participation has always been strong,” he emphasises.

The state’s cultural identity, ecological richness and sense of community come together and the celebrations continue.