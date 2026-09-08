Road tripping on the Great River Road

The Great River Road has been on my bucket list for a long time. This picturesque road-trip route begins in northern Minnesota and follows the Mississippi river through 10 American states, tracing scenic landscapes, diverse cultures and rich heritage. The Mississippi begins its journey at Lake Itasca in Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The road trip starts in Minneapolis, the Mill City, in the historic mill district, where its industrial legacy lives on. There are old flour mills and historic buildings, some of which have been repurposed into restaurants and museums.

Advertisement

The journey takes in iconic landmarks like the US Bank Stadium, known for its striking architecture and American football, and the Guthrie Theatre, whose endless bridge offers captivating views of the Mississippi. Nearby is the 1883 Stone Arch Bridge, the only arched bridge made of stone. Leaving Minneapolis, the route follows the Mississippi through captivating bluff country and charming river towns.

Advertisement

A favourite is the river town of Wabasha, known as the “Eagle Capital of America.” The National Eagle Center is located along the banks of the river. Here, four rescued bald eagles are the centre’s eagle ambassadors and, interactive exhibits provide insights about eagle science and history. In winter, from the centre’s observation deck, one can watch bald eagles majestically gliding above.

Advertisement

The journey takes a detour to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is home to the Harley-Davidson Museum, the only Harley-Davidson Museum in the world and the only one located where the brand was started. It is fascinating to watch the American motorcycle brand’s lasting legacy unfold through man, machine and stories. The museum has motorcycles dating back more than 120 years, including the oldest-known Harley, bikes once owned by historic figures and celebrities, and rare memorabilia.

The favourites are Elvis Presley’s 1956 Harley-Davidson KH, showcased with his matching jacket, and six WWII-era Harley-Davidsons that belong to the personal collection of Jason Momoa. There are also Harley-Davidson models you can sit on and take pictures of.

Entering the city of Springfield, Illinois, the journey pauses at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. My most immersive experience is Lincoln’s Eyes, which, for 17 minutes, takes me through a theatrical show that tells President Lincoln’s story through captivating projections and soundscapes. As the show ends, another surprise awaits — a lookalike actor transports visitors to Lincoln’s America and also interacts with them.

Another evocative exhibit is The Second American Revolution, where visitors get to see Lincoln’s signing pen for the Emancipation Proclamation and a copy of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery in the United States.

The last stop on this once-in-a-lifetime road trip is Chicago, where I head to 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck. From the 94th floor, the city’s skyline and sweeping views of Lake Michigan are awe-inspiring. There is also the thrill of TILT, where visitors lean outward 30 degrees over Michigan Avenue, holding the bars of an enclosed glass viewing deck. CloudBar, Chicago’s highest bar, offers an array of drinks.

The next day is spent exploring the Magnificent Mile, the North Michigan Avenue district known for shopping, architecture and entertainment. Some of its heritage attractions include the Wrigley Building and the Chicago Water Tower. The district is also home to Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the largest Starbucks in the world. Spread across five floors, the coffee experience is special as freshly roasted beans can be seen being carried through transparent tubes.

On entering this coffee wonderland, the 56-foot copper centrepiece immediately catches the eye. The flavour wheel introduces visitors to aroma, acidity and flavour, while the Arriviamo Cocktail Bar brings coffee and cocktail craftsmanship together. A signature Espresso Martini offers coffee nirvana, while the Reserve also provides plenty of opportunities to fill a bag with coffee souvenirs, including aromatic coffee and mugs.

— The writer is a freelance contributor