Surprises at every turn in the Harbour City

“Did you know that Sydney was named after a man who never set foot in the city?” asks a chatty local I meet over breakfast. It sounds improbable, yet it is entirely true.

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Sydney takes its name from British politician Thomas Townshend, First Viscount Sydney, who helped shape the plan to establish a penal colony in Australia. Ironically, Townshend himself had adopted “Sydney” from his distant ancestor, the politician Algernon Sidney. Stranger still, the man whose name the city carries never visited it — missing the place that would one day make his borrowed name world-famous.

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That sense of surprise threads through the city. I begin my journey by exploring the stories behind its most recognisable landmark: the Sydney Opera House. Today an Australian icon, it was once mired in controversy and plagued by delays that stretched over a decade.

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Legend has it that architect Jørn Utzon drew inspiration from nature while sketching its form. Seen from different angles, the sails resemble seashells, birds in flight, or boats catching the harbour breeze — a design that feels almost dreamlike in its openness to interpretation.

But translating that vision into reality was far from simple. After years of engineering setbacks, Utzon reportedly had a breakthrough moment over breakfast. As he peeled an orange segment by segment, the solution clicked into place. The Opera House’s roof shells would be built as precast concrete segments held together with tensioned steel cables. In theory, if dismantled and reassembled, they would form a perfect sphere — like a giant orange split into segments.

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Step inside the Sydney Opera House — a UNESCO World Heritage site — and the interiors are as striking as the exterior: grand staircases, gilded balconies, and sweeping glass panels that dissolve the boundary between architecture and harbour.

Seen from above, Sydney feels almost too orderly — a grid of streets lined with toy-like cars, the Harbour Bridge slicing through sparkling water. Vast stretches of blue meet powder-white beaches, where city and coastline blur into one another.

A helicopter ride over the city turns the view surreal, like drifting through a postcard. The hum of the blades fades into the background as I put away my camera and simply watch, taking in a city that looks both engineered and effortless.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, history runs deeper than the game itself. Its origins trace back to British colonial use as a vegetable garden and rifle range before becoming a cricket ground.

Today, traces of its Victorian past remain in its red-brick Members Pavilion, clock towers, and green-roofed Ladies Pavilion with gold-edged detailing.

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are honoured at the stadium through the Tendulkar-Lara Gates, inaugurated on Tendulkar’s 50th birthday in 2023. More recently, Virat Kohli received a standing ovation here in October 2025, in what many saw as a farewell appearance on Australian soil.

Inside the SCG Museum, memorabilia lines the shelves — signed bats, worn gloves, and sepia-toned photographs that chart the evolution of the game. Even outside match days, the stadium offers a front-row seat to cricketing history.

Golden sands, clear waters, and an easy surf culture define Bondi Beach. And for those less confident in the waves, there is still plenty to enjoy.

I set aside two hours for the Bondi-to-Coogee coastal walk. Along the way, crashing waves, circling gulls, and endless blue horizons unfold beside dramatic cliffs. Every turn feels like a moving postcard.

Bondi’s rhythm extends beyond the shore. Its calendar is filled with live music, comedy nights, art festivals, and creative workshops — a place you can plan around, or simply drift into.

The journey ends at Sydney’s newest culinary hotspot: Hay St Market at Paddy’s. Once part of the historic Paddy's Markets, which dates back to the 1800s, it has been reimagined as a vibrant food and beverage hall.

Spread across 3,000 sq m, it brings together 48 vendors under one roof, evoking the energy of a global hawker market. Around every corner sits a contrast: high tea beside wine-and-cheese counters, Asian street food next to Italian comfort dishes, handmade ice creams alongside delicate pastries.

— The travel writer is a freelance contributor