Take notes, fellas! There's a reason (many) why double dating is always a bad idea. One finding out about the other is the least of the problems. Imagine both of them uniting against you!

A Reddit post about a man’s love triangle has gone viral after he claimed that his attempt to maintain relationships with two women at the same time ended in heartbreak and a financial loss of nearly Rs 6 lakh.

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Shared on r/TeenIndia and titled “I wasted 6 lakh Rs trying to be a green flag only to get dumped,” the user recounted his experience of dating two women simultaneously. He claimed he went out of his way to keep both relationships happy, spending heavily on luxury dates, premium makeup and expensive gifts.

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The man began by saying he no longer believed in relationships or Bollywood-style romance, claiming they could “destroy your life and car.” While admitting he was dating two people at the same time, he argued that he treated both women “like royalty.”

According to the post, his college friends were aware that he was double dating, and he assumed both women also knew about the arrangement. However, he alleged that things unravelled after he gifted one of them, Ayesha, a Coach bag and a Rhode lip balm for her birthday.

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The situation reportedly escalated when Ayesha brought the gifts to college and told others, “Ye mujhe Aarush ne gift kiya hai. He’s such a green flag.” The man claimed that his other girlfriend, Shreya, got furious, allegedly tearing the Coach bag in the cafeteria and squeezing the lip balm onto a stranger’s plate.

He further alleged that Shreya and Ayesha later damaged his car and wrote “a**hole” on its hood.

The Reddit user also referenced a Bollywood connection while questioning their reaction. According to him, Shreya had previously made him watch Don’t Be Shy and praised characters Tara and Shy for remaining friends despite liking the same person. Recalling that conversation, he questioned where that “maturity” had gone when the situation involved them.

The post later spread beyond Reddit after X account @gharkekalesh shared a screenshot.

Netizens react:

A user reacted, “Spending 6 lakh rupees on someone who is not your legally wedded wife is the foolishness of the highest order. 0 sympathy for him." Another questioned whether the entire story was genuine, saying, “Nice, can’t tell if it’s ragebait or op needs to get medical attention,".

A third commented, “He calls himself green flag … That’s the funniest.

Others questioned why the man was upset about the failure of a “serious relationship" despite admitting that he had been dating two women simultaneously. One user wrote, “Serious relationships???? Really??? You were double dating dude, how is tht serious??? Wht were you even expecting from them ???"

Another summed up their reaction bluntly: “PLAY STUPID GAMES, WIN STUPID PRIZES"