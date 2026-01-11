1 jeep, 60 passengers: This 'recipe for disaster' in Rajasthan sparks public outcry
District Transport Officer Pankaj Sharma stated that the situation is largely due to inadequate transport facilities
A shocking video has surfaced showing around 60 passengers crammed into a 16-seater jeep in Rajasthan's Banswara district. The vehicle is overloaded with elderly people, women and small children hanging outside on the bonnet, roof and even the driver's door. The driver appears to be driving at high speed, putting everyone's safety at risk.
The jeep is so overcrowded that the driver appears to have visibility only through the front windscreen.
राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा के आनंदपुरी में बसों की कमी के कारण 16 सीटर जीप में करीब 60 लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर सफर करते नजर आए।
वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद परिवहन विभाग ने कार्रवाई करते हुए ओवरलोड वाहनों के चालान किए।#rajasthan #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/H17H4dQbZC
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) January 10, 2026
The area suffers from a shortage of public transport services, forcing people to undertake such risky journeys. District Transport Officer Pankaj Sharma stated that the situation is largely due to inadequate transport facilities, but strict action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.
After the video went viral, teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police conducted raids and issued challans to several overloaded vehicles. The administration has promised to take strict action to ensure passenger safety.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now