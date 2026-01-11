DT
PT
Home / Trending / 1 jeep, 60 passengers: This 'recipe for disaster' in Rajasthan sparks public outcry

District Transport Officer Pankaj Sharma stated that the situation is largely due to inadequate transport facilities

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:25 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
@WebduniaHindi/X
A shocking video has surfaced showing around 60 passengers crammed into a 16-seater jeep in Rajasthan's Banswara district. The vehicle is overloaded with elderly people, women and small children hanging outside on the bonnet, roof and even the driver's door. The driver appears to be driving at high speed, putting everyone's safety at risk.

The jeep is so overcrowded that the driver appears to have visibility only through the front windscreen.

The area suffers from a shortage of public transport services, forcing people to undertake such risky journeys. District Transport Officer Pankaj Sharma stated that the situation is largely due to inadequate transport facilities, but strict action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.

After the video went viral, teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police conducted raids and issued challans to several overloaded vehicles. The administration has promised to take strict action to ensure passenger safety.

