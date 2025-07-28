10 Indians among 99 international travellers denied entry at Malaysia’s Kuala Lampur International Airport

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) on Friday stopped 99 foreign nationals, including 10 Indians, from entering the country at Kuala Lampur International Airport citing security reasons.

Officials said that these nationals were subjected to security checks at Terminal 1 of the airport and part of a larger seven-hour operation to scan visitors. In all 400 travellers were checked, out of which 99 were stopped from entering the country.

“Those denied entry were all men, 80 Bangladeshi, 10 Indians and nine Pakistani. They were denied as they failed to meet immigration check standards, including having suspicious reasons for visiting and travel records. They underwent further documentation processes before being deported to their countries of origin according to existing legal procedures,” the statement said.

It also said the operation included background checks, verification of travel documents, and one-on-one interviews.

AKPS noted that such operations will be conducted regularly as part of a broader initiative to prevent human trafficking and curb the misuse of short-term visitor passes.