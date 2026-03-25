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Home / Trending / 11-year-old Indian pilot-in-training wows internet with smooth touch-and-go landing

11-year-old Indian pilot-in-training wows internet with smooth touch-and-go landing

Rishi Sharma has been pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot since the age of 7

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:25 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Image credits/Screen grab via Instagram/@young_pilot_rishi
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An 11-year-old aviation enthusiast from India is taking the internet by storm after a video of his flight training in the United States went viral.

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The clip, filmed at Oxnard Airport in California, shows Rishi Sharma confidently handling the controls of a small aircraft as he executes a ‘touch-and-go’ manoeuvre - landing on the runway and immediately taking off again without stopping.

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The video, which has gained over two million views, has left viewers impressed.

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Seated next to Rishi, the instructor praises his performance, saying, “Very good landing”. He is visibly impressed by the young pilot’s confidence and skill.

The viral video has thrilled aviation fans around the world, with many hailing Rishi as a future pilot to watch, while some joking that he flies better than many adults drive.

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Rishi has been pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot since the age of seven.

The video’s caption says, “Good landing or just lucky? Touch & Go at Oxnard. Small pilot. Smooth landing. One more step in the journey.”

As the video continues to circulate across social media with users praising his determination at such a young age, one of them commented on Instagram, “Happy to see you touch down so smoothly, perfect timing!”

Another user humorously said, “Bas ye video mummy tak nahi pohonch ni chahiye.”

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