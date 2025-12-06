With just a day left for the 'Bigg Boss 19' finale, excitement among fans seems to be peaking, and they are already placing their bets on who's going to take home the trophy. After Malti Chahar's exit in a recent episode, the season now has its Top 5 finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt, all set to battle it out on Sunday, December 7.

However, if there's one contestant who has managed to stay in the headlines throughout the season, whether inside the madhouse or outside, it's definitely Tanya Mittal. The social media influencer from Gwalior, whose unfiltered confidence and over-the-top lifestyle claims kept viewers thoroughly entertained, has made quite an impact.

Whether fans are rooting for her or simply watching to hear what she'll say next, Tanya has delivered some of the most unforgettable one-liners of the season.

From her iconic "150 bodyguards hai mere" statement to tales of elevators in kitchens and international biscuit deliveries, she definitely knew how to keep the audience outside hooked. As the show heads toward its final showdown, here's a look back at some of Tanya Mittal's wildest claims that left viewers not just in splits but also confused, and sometimes both.

Travels from Gwalior to Agra to buy "coffee"

In a conversation with Neelam Giri, Tanya described her "basic" coffee routine, a routine that would exhaust most people. She claimed she travels all the way from Gwalior to Agra for coffee and refuses to drink it unless it's ice-cold. She went on to say how she sits on a bench in the garden behind the Taj Mahal to sip it. In fact, she even added that someone delivers biscuits from London to her every two months; otherwise, she starts crying.

"Yahan toh logon ko kuch nahi pata, main bahut down-to-earth hone ka natak karti hun. Coffee peene pata hai main kaise jaati hun? Gwalior se jaaungi Agra, Agra se coffee khareed ke peeti nahi hun, vo coffee thandi honi chahiye bilkul, toh ice box saath chalta hai. Coffee usmein rakhi jaayegi aur fir Taj Mahal ke peeche ek garden hai, uss garden mein jo bench hai, vahan baith ke peeti hun vo coffee. Yeh basic hai mera," she told Neelam.

Please address her correctly

'Boss' Tanya once told Mridul Tiwari that she doesn't like being called by her name and prefers being called "Boss," saying even her family follows the rule. She said, "Mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log," adding that girls don't get respect easily and must "take it" rather than wait for it.

House so lavish it can beat seven-star hotels

In another over-the-top claim, Tanya said her home is so beautiful that even 5-star and 7-star hotels look cheap in comparison. She said her wardrobe alone occupies 2,500 sq ft, with five house helps on each floor and seven drivers. But the best part? Her kitchen supposedly has a lift inside it. "Humare kitchen shelves mein lift hai upar wale kitchen tak jaane ke liye," she said.

Now, whether Tanya wins or loses, she has definitely secured the title of Bigg Boss 19's most quotable contestant and one whose stories the audience will not forget anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the winner will be announced this Sunday, December 7, with Gaurav, Farrhana, Pranit, Tanya, and Amaal competing for the trophy.