16-year-old Hyderabad girl loses Rs 16 lakh to a cyber fraud while trying to sell her kidney online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

A 16-year-old girl from Andhra’s Guntur claimed that she was duped of Rs 16 lakh in a cyber fraud while she attempted to sell her kidney to repay the money she spent using her father’s UPI account.

The matter came to light when the girl reached Guntur police and explained her ordeal, as per TOI.

As per report, she came to study nursing in Hyderabad and spent money on expensive watches, dresses and other items using her father’s banking credentials. She wanted to repay the amount into her father’s account before he notices the transactions, owing to which she decided to sell her kidney.

As per her complaint, she came across an advertisement, where an urgent kidney donor was required and the person would be paid Rs 7 crore. She contacted the person named Dr Praveen Raj, who brokered the deal. Praveen said she would be paid 3.5 crore initially and rest amount will be given after the transplant process completes.

The accused also examined the medical reports of the girl and considered her medically apt to donate the vital organ.

As per girl’s complaint Praveen asked her Rs 16 lakh as token amount to push the process through. She paid the amount and upon asking the refund, the accused told her to reach Delhi to an address and collect the refund. The victim reached the given address and found it fake.

When girl’s father was contacted by police, he told he had given his ATM card to his daughter and found out a dubious transaction of Rs 16 lakh in November. He also said, in his complaint, that his daughter fled her hostel in Hyderabad when he asked her to come back home.

Police later tracked down his daughter in Andhra’s NTR district, where she had been living with one of her friends since she fled her hostel.

