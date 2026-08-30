1,643 Nepal students escape just moments before school 'vanishes' in flash floods

All thanks to a Principal's quick thinking, at least 1,643 students' lives were saved.

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On Wednesday morning, what began as an ordinary school day turned into a race for survival at Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. When the morning bell rang, everyone thought it was a signal for class — only it wasn't.

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It was rather warning bell for everyone to run for their lives.

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Within minutes, all 1,643 students were evacuated to higher ground as a devastating flash flood swept through the valley. The three-storey school building that was standing minutes ago, was now gone.

It was Principal Rajendra Dawadi, a 47-year-old English teacher who had only moments to take the call.

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Initially, Dawadi believed the school was safe. The concrete structure stood about 60 metres above the river and was roughly level with a steel bridge linking the village to the eastern bank.

That assessment changed at around 9.20 am on Wednesday when a friend called with an alarming warning.

“He said the village was gone — taken by the river. He told me to run,” Dawadi recalled, according to The Times.

🚨‼️#INCREIBLE Gracias al liderazgo clave del director Rajendra Dawadi la vida de 1643 estudiantes de la Secundaria Tribhuvan Trishuli se salvaron de la tragedia de ayer en Nepal.#China #Tibet pic.twitter.com/6myU7vSdqm — Cristian Crespo F. 🇨🇺 (@cristiancrespoj) August 27, 2026

Realising the gravity of the situation, teachers and students immediately headed on foot towards higher ground. They eventually gathered beneath a bodhi tree.

The swift evacuation did manage to save all 1,643 students, however, two members of the school staff lost their lives in the disaster.