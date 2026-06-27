180-kg grizzly bear stalks woman, pet dog on Alberta hiking trail; both escape unhurt

It’s not everyday that you and your dog are out on a morning hike and come across a 180-kg grizzly bear.

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In one such incident, a woman and her pet dog narrowly avoided a potentially deadly encounter with a grizzly bear in Alberta, Canada. The incident, which has now gone viral, shows the woman remaining remarkably calm as the massive bear stalked and charged at them several times.

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According to Alberta Forestry and Parks, the encounter occurred near Mount Engadine Lodge, where the woman had stepped out with a cup of coffee and her leashed dog. The 1-minute, 21-second video shows the grizzly following the pair as they kept backing away.

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As the dog repeatedly turned to face the bear, the woman repeatedly said, "No, go away. No." There was a moment when the bear briefly slowed down, however it suddenly charged at them again.

Despite screaming "No" as the bear rushed at them, the woman did not run —a response that many feel ultimately prevented the encounter from escalating into an attack.

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A woman hiking in Canada nearly became a grizzly’s next meal and the video circulating right now is genuinely one of the most intense wildlife encounters you will ever watch - her dog is with her, a massive grizzly is right there, and somehow she kept her head together long… pic.twitter.com/VutSzXLeXM — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 26, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "That is terrifying." Another added: "Imagine encountering a grizzly bear in the wild. You got your dog’s leash in one hand and your phone in the other hand. The lady has got nerves of steel. I would have melted."

A third commented: "I have hiked the Alaskan mountains, always have bear spray on you for insurance. You might not ever need to use it, but in that slight chance you do, you know you have it."

A fourth said: "A massive grizzly stood up two feet away, and she didn't run. Running is exactly what gets you killed. Hats off to her courage."