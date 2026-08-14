2 men, 2 chairs, same mess: Friend tries to rescue man with head stuck in chair, gets trapped too

A friend in need is a friend indeed, truly! In a bizarre and a hilarious incident at a hospital in China, a man who got his head stuck in the handle of a chair found himself joined by an unlikely companion — the very friend trying to help him.

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A video of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the man lying across a row of chairs when he suddenly realises that his head is stuck in the chair's handle. He then frantically tries several attempts to free himself, but is unable to do so.

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Meanwhile, one his friends steps in to his rescue.

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However, the attempt takes an unexpected turn. While trying to figure out how the head got stuck, he tried demonstrating the technique — only to gets his own head stuck in the handle of another chair nearby.

The result? Two men, two chairs and the same mess.

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The entire episode was caught on camera and has since gone viral online, with social media users left in splits by the friend's well-intentioned rescue attempt that only doubled the problem.

Two friends are going viral after they got stuck in a hospital chair and the other one tried to help him 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qv5H5FGsVL — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 14, 2026

Netizens react:

A user reacted: "How did he get into that in the first place? Some form of drug reaction because it doesn't make sense, kids gotta watch how they abuse drugs because it's getting high on a daily."

Another user humorously remarked, "I don’t understand why the second one joined him." A third commented, "What were they even thinking?"