DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 2 men, 2 chairs, same mess: Friend tries to rescue man with head stuck in chair, gets trapped too

2 men, 2 chairs, same mess: Friend tries to rescue man with head stuck in chair, gets trapped too

The bizarre and hilarious incident took place at a hospital in China

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@kirawontmiss/X
Advertisement

A friend in need is a friend indeed, truly! In a bizarre and a hilarious incident at a hospital in China, a man who got his head stuck in the handle of a chair found himself joined by an unlikely companion — the very friend trying to help him.

Advertisement

A video of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the man lying across a row of chairs when he suddenly realises that his head is stuck in the chair's handle. He then frantically tries several attempts to free himself, but is unable to do so.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one his friends steps in to his rescue.

Advertisement

However, the attempt takes an unexpected turn. While trying to figure out how the head got stuck, he tried demonstrating the technique — only to gets his own head stuck in the handle of another chair nearby.

The result? Two men, two chairs and the same mess.

Advertisement

The entire episode was caught on camera and has since gone viral online, with social media users left in splits by the friend's well-intentioned rescue attempt that only doubled the problem.

Netizens react:

A user reacted: "How did he get into that in the first place? Some form of drug reaction because it doesn't make sense, kids gotta watch how they abuse drugs because it's getting high on a daily."

Another user humorously remarked, "I don’t understand why the second one joined him." A third commented, "What were they even thinking?"

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts