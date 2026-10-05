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Home / Trending / 22 days, 1,000 kg waste: Meet UP's Kartik Sahani who spent hours clearing polluted river

22 days, 1,000 kg waste: Meet UP's Kartik Sahani who spent hours clearing polluted river

Neighbourhood pond restoration next on his list

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:10 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The Tamsa is particularly important to Kartik’s family as their farmland depends on the river for irrigation. Credit: kartiksahaniii/Instagram
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After Madhya Pradesh’s Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, who took it upon himself to restore the polluted Ajnar River in Biaora, Rajgarh, there now is 19-year-old Kartik Sahani who stepped into the Tamsa River in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau and began cleaning it himself.

When the river — that once supported his family’s farmland began filling up with waste —Sahani decided he could not simply watch it deteriorate.

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Also read: If a 20-year-old can do it, so can we: Meet Bittu Tabahi, the young man cleaning a polluted river on his own

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Kartik, who has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram, spent three to four hours in the river daily, removing the waste that had accumulated in it. Over a span of 22 days, his efforts helped clear over 1,000 kg of waste from the river.

The Tamsa is particularly important to Kartik’s family as their farmland depends on the river for irrigation.

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His initiative has now moved beyond the river.

After cleaning the Tamsa, Kartik has now decided to clean a pond in his neighbourhood — making it his next target.

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