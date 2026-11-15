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Home / Trending / 24 doughnuts, 1 cold message: Indian-Origin founder calls 20-year-old's email 'one of the coolest'

24 doughnuts, 1 cold message: Indian-Origin founder calls 20-year-old's email 'one of the coolest'

The email came from Logan Hogg, a self-taught programmer who had travelled to San Francisco

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Jai Bhatia, co-founder of AI startup Turnstone, shared a screenshot of the email on X on November 12. Credit: X/@jaixbhatia
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Forget the usual LinkedIn messages and carefully crafted cold emails. A 20-year-old programmer trying to get a startup founder's attention in San Francisco went a step further: he showed up with 24 doughnuts and a handwritten letter. When he couldn't find the founder's office, he took his pitch to the inbox instead. And it worked well enough to earn him a public shout-out.

Jai Bhatia, co-founder of AI startup Turnstone, shared a screenshot of the unusual email on X on November 12, calling it "One of the coolest emails I've ever got."

The email came from Logan Hogg, a 20-year-old self-taught programmer who had travelled to San Francisco.

Hogg explained that he had tried visiting Bhatia's office the previous day, carrying 24 doughnuts and a handwritten letter. However, he was unable to locate the office.

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With his flight back to London scheduled for the following day, Hogg decided to reach out to Bhatia via email instead, attaching a photograph of the handwritten note.

In the letter, Hogg expressed admiration for Bhatia's entrepreneurial journey and explained how the founder's achievements had inspired him. He also revealed that he had left school to pursue the Y Combinator programme, adding that seeing entrepreneurs like Bhatia succeed had encouraged him to follow his own ambitions.

But Hogg's message was more than just a fan letter. He also proposed meeting Bhatia for lunch or dinner and offered to demonstrate a product developed by his team.

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Hogg suggested that Bhatia's team could test the product free of charge for a week. He claimed it could help reduce AI token costs and the time spent debugging.

Bhatia is the co-founder of Turnstone, a San Francisco-based AI startup backed by Y Combinator.

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His post soon attracted attention online. While some appreciated the effort of turning up with doughnuts, others suspected that the letter might have been drafted using AI.

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