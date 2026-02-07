‘25 abhi baaki hai’: What PM Modi said on turning 75

During the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the recurring debate regarding his age and political future.

While interacting with students, the leader recounted a telephone call he received on his 75th birthday last September. He noted that when a leader reminded him he had completed 75 years, he responded, “25 are still remaining”.

“I do not count what has passed. I count what remains,” the Prime Minister told the audience. He urged the youth to avoid focusing on the past and instead focus on the years that lie ahead.

The remarks have revitalized discussions surrounding an informal BJP practice where senior leaders typically step aside upon reaching the age of 75. While opposition parties have cited the examples of veterans like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to question if this principle would apply to the current leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party figures have clarified that the party constitution contains no such retirement provision.

Party leadership has indicated that Modi remains the expected face of the NDA for the 2029 general elections. The Prime Minister’s comments align with his stated goal of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, a target that would coincide with the “remaining” 25 years mentioned in his anecdote.