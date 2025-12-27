2,500 Christmas lights and 9 hours later, US man gets police ticket for 'lighting up' his Corvette
By night, the car lit up the streets like a moving Christmas tree
Nick, the TikTok‑famous mechanic @thenicklifts, turned his $100,000 Chevrolet Corvette (roughly Rs 8.3 million) into a holiday light show that could give Santa’s sleigh a run for its money. Over nine painstaking hours, he taped more than 2,500 blinking Christmas lights to the sleek sports car using green adhesive strips. By day the makeover looked “DIY‑ish”, prompting a chorus of “What were you thinking?” comments. By night, however, the Corvette lit up the streets like a moving Christmas tree, earning gasps, applause and a viral TikTok surge.
But the glow may soon turn into a red‑light warning.
Usually people just get a tree.
Massachusetts law bans flashing, rotating or oscillating lights on private vehicles, reserving such illumination for police, ambulances and other emergency services. With thousands of twinkling bulbs flickering across his Corvette, Nick has waded into a legal grey area.
Meanwhile, another would‑be holiday hero took a BMW and turned it into a “Christmas set‑up” that ended with the car being rammed onto the road, adding reckless driving to the list of seasonal missteps. Both incidents have sparked a lively online debate: where do you draw the line between festive fun and traffic violations?
