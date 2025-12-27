DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / 2,500 Christmas lights and 9 hours later, US man gets police ticket for 'lighting up' his Corvette

2,500 Christmas lights and 9 hours later, US man gets police ticket for 'lighting up' his Corvette

By night, the car lit up the streets like a moving Christmas tree

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:44 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@supercarblondie/X
Advertisement

Nick, the TikTok‑famous mechanic @thenicklifts, turned his $100,000 Chevrolet Corvette (roughly Rs 8.3 million) into a holiday light show that could give Santa’s sleigh a run for its money. Over nine painstaking hours, he taped more than 2,500 blinking Christmas lights to the sleek sports car using green adhesive strips. By day the makeover looked “DIY‑ish”, prompting a chorus of “What were you thinking?” comments. By night, however, the Corvette lit up the streets like a moving Christmas tree, earning gasps, applause and a viral TikTok surge.

Advertisement

But the glow may soon turn into a red‑light warning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Massachusetts law bans flashing, rotating or oscillating lights on private vehicles, reserving such illumination for police, ambulances and other emergency services. With thousands of twinkling bulbs flickering across his Corvette, Nick has waded into a legal grey area.

Meanwhile, another would‑be holiday hero took a BMW and turned it into a “Christmas set‑up” that ended with the car being rammed onto the road, adding reckless driving to the list of seasonal missteps. Both incidents have sparked a lively online debate: where do you draw the line between festive fun and traffic violations?

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts