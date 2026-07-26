27th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ladakh girls' patriotic tribute to soldiers wins hearts online

As India marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, a heartwarming and powerful performance by a group of young girls from Ladakh has won hearts across the Internet. The now-viral video shows the girls delivering a patriotic tribute to the Indian Army, honouring the courage and sacrifice of soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War.

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The performance was presented by Team Stringmo during the 'Gauravmay Sanskriti' cultural programme that was held at Vishwanathan Stadium in Drass. Team Stringmo was also felicitated by the Indian Army for its contribution to arts, education and community service.

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The clip was shared by @thetatvaindia on Instagram.

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Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1999 war against Pakistan. Indian soldiers fought under extreme conditions to recapture strategic mountain positions occupied by Pakistani forces and infiltrators. More than 500 Indian soldiers lost their lives during the conflict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tatva (@thetatvaindia)

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi, partiya banegi, bigdegi magar ye desh rehna chahiye. Pure goosebumps!! Absolute salute to these young girls!” Another reacted, “No doubt- this is best video on the internet today.” A third commented, “This made my day this is just pure genz energy.”