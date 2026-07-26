DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ladakh girls' patriotic tribute to soldiers wins hearts online

27th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ladakh girls' patriotic tribute to soldiers wins hearts online

The performance was presented by Team Stringmo during the 'Gauravmay Sanskriti' cultural programme at Vishwanathan Stadium in Drass

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
thetatvaindia/Instagram
Advertisement

As India marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, a heartwarming and powerful performance by a group of young girls from Ladakh has won hearts across the Internet. The now-viral video shows the girls delivering a patriotic tribute to the Indian Army, honouring the courage and sacrifice of soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War.

Advertisement

The performance was presented by Team Stringmo during the 'Gauravmay Sanskriti' cultural programme that was held at Vishwanathan Stadium in Drass. Team Stringmo was also felicitated by the Indian Army for its contribution to arts, education and community service.

Advertisement

The clip was shared by @thetatvaindia on Instagram.

Advertisement

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1999 war against Pakistan. Indian soldiers fought under extreme conditions to recapture strategic mountain positions occupied by Pakistani forces and infiltrators. More than 500 Indian soldiers lost their lives during the conflict.

Advertisement

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi, partiya banegi, bigdegi magar ye desh rehna chahiye. Pure goosebumps!! Absolute salute to these young girls!” Another reacted, “No doubt- this is best video on the internet today.” A third commented, “This made my day this is just pure genz energy.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts