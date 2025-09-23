A heartwarming video from Bengaluru's RT Nagar area has captured the attention of social media users, showcasing a woman's special bond with her 28 Golden Retrievers. The viral video, titled "28 dogs, 1 big heart. Meet the dog lover aunty of RT Nagar, Bangalore!", features the woman walking peacefully with her well-behaved furry friends surrounding her.

The video was shared by Instagram user @xploreraa.

The video's voiceover highlights the serene scene: "We saw a lady in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, walking with 28 Golden Retrievers, all matching, all happy. She looked so peaceful, smiling with her furry family. In today's life, loyal friends are rare, but sometimes love and loyalty come on four legs."

This touching moment has garnered over 7.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with many praising the woman's dedication to her pets.

Netizens react:

“Some people flex cars… aunty flexes retrievers 🚶‍♀️🐾,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “I grew up watching these doggos grow every year—it’s truly one of the purest forms of love ♥️,"while a third said, " OMG, I've remember seen her and dogs when I lived in RT nagar. And dogs are also properly trained and never misbehave."”

A fourth individual posted, “Shez Mrs Sangeetha Malhotra from Rt nagar blore , as she lost her family in an accident tat trauma haunted her in depth since then she hasn’t spoken a word to anyone shez mute , she manages al her dogs in sign language n claps , shez an amazing extraordinary soul ❤️🙌.”