DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / 28 dogs, 1 big heart: Meet Bengaluru's dog lover aunty!

28 dogs, 1 big heart: Meet Bengaluru's dog lover aunty!

“Some people flex cars, aunty flexes retrievers,” a user wrote

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:33 PM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
xploreraa/Instagram
Advertisement

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru's RT Nagar area has captured the attention of social media users, showcasing a woman's special bond with her 28 Golden Retrievers. The viral video, titled "28 dogs, 1 big heart. Meet the dog lover aunty of RT Nagar, Bangalore!", features the woman walking peacefully with her well-behaved furry friends surrounding her.

Advertisement

The video was shared by Instagram user @xploreraa.

The video's voiceover highlights the serene scene: "We saw a lady in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, walking with 28 Golden Retrievers, all matching, all happy. She looked so peaceful, smiling with her furry family. In today's life, loyal friends are rare, but sometimes love and loyalty come on four legs."

Advertisement

This touching moment has garnered over 7.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with many praising the woman's dedication to her pets.

Advertisement

Netizens react:

“Some people flex cars… aunty flexes retrievers 🚶‍♀️🐾,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “I grew up watching these doggos grow every year—it’s truly one of the purest forms of love ♥️,"while a third said, " OMG, I've remember seen her and dogs when I lived in RT nagar. And dogs are also properly trained and never misbehave."”

A fourth individual posted, “Shez Mrs Sangeetha Malhotra from Rt nagar blore , as she lost her family in an accident tat trauma haunted her in depth since then she hasn’t spoken a word to anyone shez mute , she manages al her dogs in sign language n claps , shez an amazing extraordinary soul ❤️🙌.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts