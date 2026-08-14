3 men hold Nagaland man's eye open after KYC scanner fails to recognise it, hilarious clip goes viral
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna went on to share the video with the caption: 'Struggle is real'
Turns out, the experience of eye scan during a KYC verification process isn't quite the same for all. Apparently, in a recently viral video, a Naga man is seen struggling to complete the process as the biometric system scanner failed to recognise his eye.
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna went on to share the hilarious clip with the caption: “Struggle is real.”
As the attempts continue, three men were seen assisting him by holding his eyelids open so the device could capture a clearer image. Their efforts trigger laughter from those present.
While the clip has entertained viewers online, it also highlights a practical challenge with biometric technology.
🚨 A KYC biometric app repeatedly failed to recognize a Naga man’s eyes. In a bizarre attempt to get the scanner to work, several people can be seen helping keep his eyes open for the biometric scan. pic.twitter.com/225KuTHn9J
— India Live (@IndiaLiveIN) August 14, 2026