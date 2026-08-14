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Home / Trending / 3 men hold Nagaland man's eye open after KYC scanner fails to recognise it, hilarious clip goes viral

3 men hold Nagaland man's eye open after KYC scanner fails to recognise it, hilarious clip goes viral

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna went on to share the video with the caption: 'Struggle is real'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:44 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Turns out, the experience of eye scan during a KYC verification process isn't quite the same for all. Apparently, in a recently viral video, a Naga man is seen struggling to complete the process as the biometric system scanner failed to recognise his eye.

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Nagaland minister Temjen Imna went on to share the hilarious clip with the caption: “Struggle is real.”

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As the attempts continue, three men were seen assisting him by holding his eyelids open so the device could capture a clearer image. Their efforts trigger laughter from those present.

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While the clip has entertained viewers online, it also highlights a practical challenge with biometric technology.

🚨 A KYC biometric app repeatedly failed to recognize a Naga man’s eyes. In a bizarre attempt to get the scanner to work, several people can be seen helping keep his eyes open for the biometric scan. pic.twitter.com/225KuTHn9J

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