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Home / Trending / 3-time chai, swimming pool and Metro: AMU student's '3 Idiots' energy during hostel election speech is a hit

3-time chai, swimming pool and Metro: AMU student's '3 Idiots' energy during hostel election speech is a hit

Ayyuba was contesting for a representative post at Nadeem Tarin Hall

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:10 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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A clip from the Aligarh Muslim University has spread like wildfire across social media. Ayyooba Godswill, a Chemical Engineering student, was contesting for a representative post at Nadeem Tarin Hall and his was a speech that nobody wanted to miss.

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Can you take a guess why?

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Apparently, many people have been comparing it to scenes from the Bollywood film '3 Idiots'.

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He began by saying: “Main jhoothe promise nahi karunga.” But then came the promises — ACs in the hostel, a swimming pool, washing machines on every floor. And as if these weren't enough, he decided to take things to the next level and said: chai thrice a day!

But this still wasn't it. “I will start a Metro — "since the college is far away from NT,” he went on to say; and in no time, cheers, whistles and chants of “Ayyuba Zindabad!” filled the air.

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Other than the 'promises', people were mighty impressed by the way he delivered the speech.

Netizens react:

A user joked, “Engineers can do everything except engineering." Another wrote, “He’s ready for politics already." Someone else commented, “India has successfully trained him."

Many users especially liked the tea promise. “3-time chai, mere jazbat ki bat kar di," a comment read. Another user wrote, “He understands Indian politics really well."

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