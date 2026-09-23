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Home / Trending / 30 stranded jeeps, 1 sleepy big cat: Tiger's roadside nap causes 'traffic jam' during Ranthambore safari

30 stranded jeeps, 1 sleepy big cat: Tiger's roadside nap causes 'traffic jam' during Ranthambore safari

The moment was captured by a foreign tourist, Elena, who later shared a video of the encounter on Instagram

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:14 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The tiger was seen lying calmly on the track while the vehicles remained gathered around it. elen_d.ream/Instagram
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A safari drive at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park turned into a memorable wildlife experience when a tiger decided to take a nap in the middle of a forest track, bringing safari traffic to a standstill.

The unusual sight left around 30 safari jeeps waiting nearby as tourists watched the big cat from a safe distance.

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The moment was captured by a foreign tourist, Elena, who later shared a video of the encounter on Instagram. The clip shows the tiger lying calmly on the road while safari vehicles gather around the area. After resting for a while, the animal woke up, stretched and casually walked back into the forest.

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Sharing the video, Elena described the scene as a "tiger traffic jam." In the caption, she wrote: “Classic India. Traffic jam. But make it tiger.”

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Imagine being this close to a tiger." Another said, “Ranthambore really gave you the full experience."

A third commented, “Thirty jeeps waiting for one sleepy tiger is wild.’ Another joked, “No rush, the king was taking his nap."

One user also humorously called the tiger a “Traffic controller."

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