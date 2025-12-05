DT
Home / Trending / 36 rooms, butterfly shaped, built in 1920: The last Nizam's residence welcomes President Putin

36 rooms, butterfly shaped, built in 1920: The last Nizam's residence welcomes President Putin

The Hyderabad House was built at a staggering cost of approximately Rs 170 crore (today)

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
A view of Indian and Russian flags seen outside wall of Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI
In the heart of New Delhi, a palace stands tall, its grandeur a testament to the lavish lifestyle of the Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, once the richest man in the world. Hyderabad House, designed by renowned architect Edwin Lutyens, is a masterpiece of European and Mughal architecture, spread across 8.2 acres near India Gate.

Built in the 1920s at a staggering cost of £200,000 (approximately Rs 170 crore today), Hyderabad House was the Nizam's Delhi residence, showcasing his immense wealth and status. The palace boasts 36 rooms, courtyards, archways, majestic stairways, fireplaces and fountains — all reflecting the Nizam's exquisite taste.

Hyderabad House was the largest and grandest royal palace Lutyens designed in Delhi between 1921 and 1931; surpassed only by the Viceroy's House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan).

Shaped like a butterfly

Lutyens' design, inspired by his 'butterfly' plan, features a central dome, symmetrical wings and striking rhombic marble floor designs. The 'wings' of the butterfly merged with the adjacent roads. The palace's unique blend of European and Mughal styles makes it a standout among Delhi's princely residences.

The main architectural feature of the palace is the dome with an entrance hall, beneath which obelisks with symmetrical wings extend at 55-degree angles. It spans 8.2 acres near India Gate and has striking rhombic marble floor designs in its circular foyer and first-floor hallway. There was even a grand dining hall designed to seat 500 guests at once.

Zenana

One notable feature was the zenana, or women’s quarters, a circular court with small rooms around it. Lord Hardinge, who visited the house, famously described the rooms as “the size of a horsebox” with taps for hot and cold water but no baths, reflecting a collision between traditional arrangements and modern plumbing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit in a car during a welcoming ceremony at the Palam Air Base in New Delhi on Thursday. Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit in a car during a welcoming ceremony at the Palam Air Base in New Delhi on Thursday. Reuters

After India's Independence, Hyderabad House transitioned to government ownership, and in 1974, it became the Prime Minister's state guest house.

As India hosts Russian President Vladimir Putin again today, Hyderabad House plays a prominent role in his two-day itinerary.

