Fancy a sugar-free modak? Wait, what?

Once again, ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai have taken a unique turn with a record-breaking 351-kg sugar-free modak being offered to Sakinaka Cha Maharaja.

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Standing around four feet tall, the giant sweet was designed to be completely sugar-free and diabetic-friendly.

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Chef Harsh Kedia, widely known for creating sugar-conscious festive delicacies, spent more than 20 hours preparing the massive offering. The modak was finished with a layer of chocolate made from Indian-grown cacao, giving a contemporary twist to the traditional festive favourite.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Kedia described the creation as an 'emotional offering' rather than merely a culinary achievement.

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The offering was specially crafted for Sakinaka Cha Maharaja, whose Ganpati idol stands over 42 feet tall and has been recognised as Mumbai’s tallest Ganesh idol this year.