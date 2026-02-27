DT
PT
40-ft deep daring rescue: Bihar boy risks life to save trapped goat

40-ft deep daring rescue: Bihar boy risks life to save trapped goat

The incident occurred in Bihar's Paharpur area

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
A young boy from Bihar’s Paharpur area risked his life to rescue a baby goat trapped inside a 40-feet deep well. His display of courage is winning praise and hearts online.

The incident occurred when the young goat, reportedly playing near an uncovered well, accidentally fell inside. Fortunately, his desperate bleating was heard by those around and a rescue operation was launched.

However, the well’s depth made the operation tricky. The villagers initially tried to pull the animal out using makeshift tools and ropes, but their efforts were unsuccessful. And that’s when a young boy from the village volunteered to go down to save the animal.

Dramatic rescue

A rope was secured around his waist, and he was carefully lowered into the narrow well. To everyone’s relief, the boy reached the goat and managed to hold it securely. With teamwork, the villagers pulled both of them back to safety.

The rescue operation was successful, and neither the boy nor the goat suffered serious injuries.

Many social media users have called the act a powerful reminder of humanity, kindness and community support. “Bravery at its peak,” a user commented. Another reacted, “Itni si umar mein itni badi himmat.”

