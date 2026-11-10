India's worsening air pollution crisis is no longer limited to Delhi and its neighbouring cities. As winter smog tightens its grip across northern India, 49 of the world's 50 most polluted cities were in India on Monday, according to air quality data tracked by AQI.in.

A global ranking recorded at 9.54 am on November 10 placed Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar at the top, with a staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) of 821. Punjab's Bathinda followed with an AQI of 629, while Haryana's Sirsa recorded 544.

The only city outside India in the top 50 was Pakistan's Lahore, which ranked 14th with an AQI of 430.

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The figures underline how widespread the pollution crisis has become across northern India. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh accounted for a large share of the cities on the list, with several recording AQI levels above 400.

Hisar and Faridkot ranked next among the worst-hit cities, with AQI readings of 516 and 506, respectively. Delhi, often seen as the face of India's air pollution problem, stood at 24th place with an AQI of 393.

Cities including Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, along with Budaun, Jaunpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, also featured among the world's 50 most polluted places.

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The ranking offers a stark reminder that the crisis extends far beyond the National Capital Region.

Delhi's post-Diwali pollution spike

The grim numbers come after another severe pollution spell in Delhi following Diwali celebrations on November 8. The capital's air quality deteriorated sharply after firecrackers were burst despite restrictions.

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On November 9, the morning after Diwali, Delhi's AQI reportedly touched 663, a 69 per cent increase over the post-Diwali reading recorded last year.

The worsening pollution has also triggered a political blame game, with Delhi minister Kapil Mishra linking the deterioration in air quality to a rise in reported stubble-burning incidents in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party rejected the allegations.

Meanwhile, there appears to be little immediate relief. The India Meteorological Department has forecast no rain in Delhi until November 15. Without rain or stronger winds to disperse pollutants, poor air quality could continue to affect large parts of northern India in the coming days.