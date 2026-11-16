Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / '49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai': Sachin Tendulkar’s post about first bat wins hearts

'49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai': Sachin Tendulkar’s post about first bat wins hearts

Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the small cricket bat

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:56 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sachin Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the same small cricket bat. Credit: Sachin Tendulkar via Instagram
Advertisement

"The bat that started it all" — Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared two photographs on social media, one showing him as a child holding his first cricket bat and the other capturing him with the same bat 49 years later.

In the post, Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the small cricket bat.

The photographs show that Tendulkar has preserved the bat over the decades.

He captioned the post: “Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!”

Advertisement

Tendulkar's post serves as a heartwarming reminder of how childhood memories and simple possessions can remain special, even after several decades.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "The Master and his most trusted companion." Another reacted: "God of cricket." A third commented, "The bat that started it all, and the stance that stopped time for generations ."

Advertisement

Another individual wrote, "Once a legend, always a legend."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts