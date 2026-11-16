'49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai': Sachin Tendulkar’s post about first bat wins hearts
Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the small cricket bat
"The bat that started it all" — Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared two photographs on social media, one showing him as a child holding his first cricket bat and the other capturing him with the same bat 49 years later.
In the post, Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the small cricket bat.
The photographs show that Tendulkar has preserved the bat over the decades.
He captioned the post: “Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!”
Tendulkar's post serves as a heartwarming reminder of how childhood memories and simple possessions can remain special, even after several decades.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens react:
A user wrote, "The Master and his most trusted companion." Another reacted: "God of cricket." A third commented, "The bat that started it all, and the stance that stopped time for generations ."
Another individual wrote, "Once a legend, always a legend."