'49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai': Sachin Tendulkar’s post about first bat wins hearts

"The bat that started it all" — Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared two photographs on social media, one showing him as a child holding his first cricket bat and the other capturing him with the same bat 49 years later.

In the post, Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the small cricket bat.

The photographs show that Tendulkar has preserved the bat over the decades.

He captioned the post: “Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!”

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Tendulkar's post serves as a heartwarming reminder of how childhood memories and simple possessions can remain special, even after several decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "The Master and his most trusted companion." Another reacted: "God of cricket." A third commented, "The bat that started it all, and the stance that stopped time for generations ."

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Another individual wrote, "Once a legend, always a legend."