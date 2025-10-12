5.8 kg of joy! Tennessee mom welcomes record-breaking baby boy

In a delivery that has left the Internet in awe, Shelby Martin, a Tennessee mom, has given birth to a baby boy named Cassian who weighed an astonishing 12 pounds, 14 ounces (5.8 kg) at birth. Cassian's arrival not only broke the hospital record at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital, but also captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

Cassian's birth was a moment of wonder, with doctors and nurses marvelling at his size.

Shelby, a first-time mom, joked about her baby's size in a viral TikTok post: “When people talk about having a big baby, like I don’t know ball. But trust me… I know ball.”

The post garnered over 4.4 million likes and thousands of comments, with one viewer humorously asking, “HOW MANY YEARS WAS HE IN THERE?”

TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital celebrated Cassian's birth, calling it “a beautiful reminder of resilience and love.”

Cassian's weight surpasses the average newborn boy's weight in the US, which is around 7.2 pounds. Due to his large size, Shelby underwent a C-section, and Cassian spent some time in the NICU for monitoring.

Shelby's TikTok post has been shared over 7,38,200 times, and the family has received heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes from fans.