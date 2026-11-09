Diwali celebrations in Dubai this year got a glittering twist with a one-of-a-kind 'Golden Rangoli' made entirely of jewellery. Yes, you read that right.

Unveiled at City Centre Deira, the elaborate installation brings together 213 pieces of gold jewellery.

Created by jewellery brand Damas in collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Golden Rangoli measures 2 metres by 2 metres and features necklaces, bangles, earrings and pendants.

The 213 jewellery pieces collectively weigh 6.5 kg and have been sourced from Damas' Rangoli, Legacy and Ananya collections.

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A team of 10 people spent 16 hours carefully assembling the jewellery by hand to create the finished installation.

As reported by Gulf News, the Golden Rangoli was unveiled at City Centre Deira as part of the mall's Diwali celebrations. The shopping centre also shared a video of the installation on Instagram, offering a glimpse of how necklaces, bangles and pendants were arranged to create the elaborate design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festivals & Retail Events (@dubaifestivals)

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The festive celebrations also include the Diwali Gold Rush promotion, which runs from October 24 to November 12 across more than 180 jewellery stores. Customers shopping at participating outlets for Dh1,500 or more can enter lucky draws to win a share of 1 kg of gold.