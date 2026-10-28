6-year-old MP boy wins Rs 50-Lakh Toyota Fortuner after granny buys Rs 200 coupon

Who knew that a Rs 200-lucky draw coupon could change this family's life forever?

Six-year-old Medansh Raikwar’s grandmother had purchased the coupon at a Garba event nearly a year ago, little realising it would eventually bring the family a prized SUV — Toyota Fortuner worth around Rs 50 lakh.

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Medansh, a resident of Seelampura, Madhya Pradesh, won the first prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri. His grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, had attended a Garba event at Abhapuri Dham a year ago, where she purchased a lucky draw coupon for just Rs 200 and entered her grandson’s name.

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The family had been hoping to own a car for the past two years.

When Medansh’s name was announced as the winner in 2026, the family was overjoyed. The young boy received a grand welcome, with drums beating and celebrations breaking out as he arrived to claim the prize.