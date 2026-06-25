6 years, 16 passports, 245 nations: Bengaluru musician who overcame health struggles and broke travel record

Meet Indian musician and globetrotter Benny Prasad who has captured the attention of social media users after he shared details of his record-breaking journey across the world.

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An Instagram video showing his 16 passports filled with visas and immigration stamps has left viewers astonished.

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The clip, shared on Instagram by MTP – Most Traveled People, highlights Prasad’s achievement as the fastest person to visit every country and territory on Earth while travelling on an Indian passport. According to the post, he completed the feat in just six years, six months and 22 days.

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“How do you beat the world travel record with a weak passport?” the post read. “While performing around the globe, he filled 16 passports with visas and stamps. For many travellers, planning a trip means just booking a flight. For others, it requires a lot more work. And Benny knows that better than anyone else."

In the video, the Bengaluru musician explained that he travelled to 245 countries and territories, including Antarctica, covering both sovereign nations and dependent territories.

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Born in Bengaluru on August 6, 1975, Prasad has faced his share of problems — from battling severe asthma from childhood to undergoing long-term cortisone steroid treatment to 60 per cent lung damage, his global achievement is not only one of adventure, but of will power too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTP - Most Traveled People (@mosttraveledpeople)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Gosh, I shudder to think of all the paperwork it would’ve taken!" Another remarked, “The real OG traveller from India."

A third commented, “The OG Travel Influencer before social media existed."

An individual revealed, “That’s Benny Prasad…..great guitarist and a motivational speaker….he was not rich…but his talent took him to places."