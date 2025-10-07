Tucked away in Guizhou Province, China, the newly inaugurated Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is redefining the boundaries of engineering and adventure. Standing 625 metres above the Beipan River, this suspension bridge has taken the title of the world's highest bridge, surpassing the previous record-holder, the Beipanjiang Bridge, also located in Guizhou.

For thrill-seekers, the bridge offers an unparalleled experience - a bungee jump from a staggering 625 metres above the canyon. The jump, priced at ¥2,999 (approximately Rs 37,000), takes you on a heart-pounding ride with breathtaking views of the canyon below.

An Instagram video, shared by @chinainsider, shows one brave soul who took the leap. The young adventure enthusiast said, "The jump was exhilarating, and the rush of adrenaline was indescribable!"

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “My soul just left a bit when I saw she dropped."

Another shared, “I feel my internal organs have been rearranged just by watching this."

“I won’t mind jumping. But 2.9k for a single jump? Not a chance," a comment read.

An individual stated, “I would never jump even if they would pay me those 3K."

Another jokingly mentioned, “And she is never seen after that."