Home / Trending / 64 years after they eloped, inter-caste couple from Gujarat celebrates their journey with wedding they couldn’t have

64 years after they eloped, inter-caste couple from Gujarat celebrates their journey with wedding they couldn’t have

Ceremony included all traditional rituals they missed out on years ago, including walking around sacred fire and renewing their vows
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Via instagram.com/kankoo_thaapa/
Harsh and Mrudu, a couple from Gujarat, recently marked their 64th wedding anniversary in a truly heartfelt and meaningful manner.

Now in their 80s, they finally experienced the wedding ceremony they were denied over six decades ago, surrounded by the love and blessings of their children and grandchildren.

Their journey together began in the early 1960s, a time when inter-caste marriages were highly discouraged in India. Harsh, a Jain, and Mrudu, a Brahmin, met at school and soon formed a bond through letters.

However, when Mrudu’s family discovered their relationship, they vehemently opposed it, leaving the couple with an agonizing choice to make.

Choosing love over social approval, Harsh and Mrudu courageously eloped, embarking on a life together without the support of their families. This marked the beginning of a life built on love, defiance, and resilience.

Over the years, they not only built a loving family but also earned the acceptance they once lacked. Their children and grandchildren grew up hearing the powerful story of their love and the courage that defied societal norms.

To honor their incredible journey, their grandchildren organized a surprise wedding celebration for their 64th anniversary. For the first time since their elopement, Harsh and Mrudu were briefly apart, preparing for their special day in seclusion.

The ceremony included all the traditional rituals they missed out on years ago, including walking around the sacred fire, renewing their vows with the same unwavering love and commitment that had seen them through countless challenges.

