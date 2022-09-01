7 children, their mothers storm wedding to stop man's fifth marriage in UP

Sitapur (UP), September 1
It was not so lucky for the fifth time for Shafi Ahmad, 55.
Ahmad's fifth marriage on Tuesday night was jeopardised by his seven children and their mothers who barged into the wedding venue and created a ruckus.
When the children disclosed their identity to the bride's family, an argument ensued which soon turned into a fist fight.
A large number of people gathered at the spot thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.
Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh, said: "The groom's children informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused." The children said that their father had stopped giving them money for monthly expenses and when they learnt about his fifth marriage, they decided to take action.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...