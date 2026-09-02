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Home / Trending / 7-year-old one-legged UP girl's determination to go to school sparks massive support online

7-year-old one-legged UP girl's determination to go to school sparks massive support online

Ragini, a Class 1 student at Primary School Digheda in Ballia's Maniar education block, lost one of her legs in a road accident

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:14 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A seven-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has captured widespread attention online after making a heartfelt appeal to the district magistrate for a tricycle to help her reach school more easily.

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Ragini, a Class 1 student at Primary School Digheda in Ballia's Maniar education block, lost one of her legs in a road accident when she was just six months old. Despite her disability, she remains determined to attend school regularly and continue her education.

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A post shared by @Benarasiyaa on X highlighted her situation and was captioned: “Every time a poor girl needs a tricycle she should have received long ago, we first have to create a social media revolution. Why is the local administration so incompetent that it is never seen doing even the least that is expected of it?"

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In another post, the user explained Ragini’s circumstances, writing, “Ragini, 7, lost her left leg in an accident when she was barely 6-month-old. She limps to the government school in UP’s Ballia. All she wants is a tricycle to continue her schooling. @dmballia"

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “She needs treatment. Tricycle will not help her permanently. She is just 7 years old and growth is remaining."

Another questioned why the school authorities or local administration had not intervened earlier, saying, “5-8k me tricycle ajata h crowd funding kar dete ya kam se kam dm ko suchit karte / sarkari hospital me ek din chutti leke dikha dete."

A third reacted, “Everytime such news are seen, feels like we failed as a country. The country can do a lot for its deprived citizens. Hope, government helps her immediately."

Another person offered to help with a prosthetic limb, saying, “She needs a prosthetic leg. I will bear the expenses. @dmballia please help me connect with her family."

A police officer also commented on the video, saying, “I spoke to officials of @dmballia and was informed that the tricycle has been provided…"

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