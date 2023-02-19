 75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it : The Tribune India

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.5 lakh views

The son first talks to his bed-ridden father and then starts whistling a melodious tune. Video grab- Twitter/@goodpersonSrini



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 19

People talk a lot about a mother-son relationship but bond between a father and his son too couldn’t be underplayed. Though the openness of a son with his father is less compared to the mother but a concealed warmth and affinity is always there. A beautiful video in this context is making the rounds on twitter, where a 75-year-old soncould be seen singing to his 105-year-old father who remains bed ridden.

The now-viral video has been shared on twitter by a user, Srini.“Father is 100+, son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships,” she captioned the post.

As the 1-minute clip begins, the son comes to his father who could be seen lying on a bed. He first talks to him and then begins whistling a melodious tune. Two other persons could be seen in the room. They smile throughout the video while enjoying father and son’s bonhomie.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.5 lakh views. Netizens are all hearts in comment section. Many are deeply touched by the sweet gesture.

