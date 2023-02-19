75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 19

People talk a lot about a mother-son relationship but bond between a father and his son too couldn’t be underplayed. Though the openness of a son with his father is less compared to the mother but a concealed warmth and affinity is always there. A beautiful video in this context is making the rounds on twitter, where a 75-year-old soncould be seen singing to his 105-year-old father who remains bed ridden.

The now-viral video has been shared on twitter by a user, Srini.“Father is 100+, son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships,” she captioned the post.

Father is 100+, son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QHhcqBSOnC — Tweet-today🇮🇳 (@goodpersonSrini) February 16, 2023

As the 1-minute clip begins, the son comes to his father who could be seen lying on a bed. He first talks to him and then begins whistling a melodious tune. Two other persons could be seen in the room. They smile throughout the video while enjoying father and son’s bonhomie.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.5 lakh views. Netizens are all hearts in comment section. Many are deeply touched by the sweet gesture.

Father tapping his fingers to the tune in the end was very heartening to watch. Love and care from the loved ones can make all the problems in life look smaller — Husain Yatnatti (@husainyatnatti) February 17, 2023

Brilliant! Pray I get to interact with dad who will turn 100 in 11 years! We enjoy the cricket matches n movies together! — Natarajan நடરાજन (@NTanjore) February 16, 2023

😊💞💞 made my day — 🇮🇳समर (@sangram7) February 16, 2023

Old people at home creates a positive vibes around us. ❤️ — Ramkumarct (@ramkumar_ct) February 16, 2023