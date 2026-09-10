'80s called, I answered': Politicians join viral AI retro photo trend

The viral 1980s AI retro-photo trend has swept across India. After Bollywood actors and sportspersons, politicians were the latest to join the ChatGPT trend. Using AI-generated images, they recreated the decade’s distinctive fashion, hairstyles and photography styles.

Indian politicians, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined in with playful posts, while Renuka Chowdhury shared a real 1980s magazine cover of herself.

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Everyone’s asking ChatGPT what they would’ve looked like in the ’80s. Me? I’ve got receipts. 😎 No AI needed. This is actually me in the ’80s. ☺️ (On the cover of Savvy!) pic.twitter.com/enIk9YPkvq — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) September 9, 2026

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared his AI-generated stylish retro photo on his X handle, in which he was seen standing near a car. While sharing the photo, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia!"

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Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia ! pic.twitter.com/iJIg8JmZOz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hopped on the viral trend by sharing his AI-generated retro photo. While sharing the photo on his X handle, the Assam CM wrote, "Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!"

Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it 😁 Back to the 80s eh! pic.twitter.com/5pxFPHYscU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2026

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared his AI-generated photo in which he was seen wearing a sweater and posing for the camera. While sharing the photo on his X handle, the Union Minister wrote, "80s called, I answered."

80s called, I answered pic.twitter.com/piFDpYnGLV — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 9, 2026

The viral 80s AI trend is a social media craze where users use artificial intelligence to reimagine their modern selfies as retro portraits from the 1980s. (With ANI inputs)