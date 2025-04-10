The shocking incident occurred just days before the wedding, which was set to take place on April 16.

Anita Devi, a mother from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, left her home with jewelry and cash to elope with Rahul, the man scheduled to marry her daughter.

The incident has left both families in shock, and a police search is now underway for the runaway couple.

Jitendra Kumar, the father of the bride-to-be, told reporters that his wife, Anita Devi, fled with the daughter's bridegroom along with Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellry worth over Rs 5 lakh, all of which had been saved for the upcoming wedding on April 16.

"My wife used to speak with our daughter's fiancé for hours, but we never imagined it would end this way. She has ruined us," Kumar told PTI.

The police investigation revealed that Anita Devi had been secretly planning to run away with Rahul. Circle Officer of Iglas, Mahesh Kumar, said, "A case has come to light in which the applicant's wife Anita went away without informing anyone, taking the jewelry and money kept in the house. On investigation, it was found that the applicant's daughter's marriage was scheduled to take place on April 16, 2025, with Rahul, a resident of the Dadon police station area. Before the marriage, the applicant's wife, Anita Devi, was found to have gone with Rahul. In connection with the following case, a case has been registered in the Madrak police station area, and a team has been formed for search..." Jitendra says his wife had been preparing for their daughter's wedding and had been in regular contact with him until 10:30 am on the day she disappeared.

"My daughter's wedding was scheduled for April 16, and my wife had been preparing for it. On the day she left, she told me to visit her sister's place at 10 am. When I returned home at 8:30 pm, I found that she had been gone since 4:30 am. We searched for her everywhere, but couldn't find any clues. We then reported her missing to the police. I was in regular contact with her until 10:30 am, but after that, both her phone and the groom's phone were switched off. I'm shocked and have no idea where she is or who she's with."