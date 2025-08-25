DT
Home / Trending / A 'beary' sweet deal! Fuzzy bear caught cone-handed in California

The animal reportedly had a strong preference for strawberry ice cream and officers were able to coax the bear out of the service area and back into the wild
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:53 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
Get ready for a story that’s sweeter than any cone! Imagine this: a massive, fuzzy brown bear, nicknamed Fuzzy, decides to skip the forest for a midnight snack and strolls right into a popular California ice cream parlour. But this wasn’t just any visit – Fuzzy somehow ended up behind the counter, taste-testing his way through the flavours!

The photos that emerge from the sugary escapade are absolutely priceless, showing our furry friend with a look that’s pure, unadulterated ‘caught in the act’.

Staff at the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson nicknamed the bear “Fuzzy” according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office wrote: ‘Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage, and there was barely any cleanup.’

A user wrote, "They could BEARLY believe their eyes," another posted, "Boy, they will hire anyone to work the counter these days."

A third commented, "I scream, you scream, we all would definitely scream."

This viral tale from South Lake Tahoe, California, is a hilarious reminder that sometimes, even the wildest creatures have a serious sweet tooth.

